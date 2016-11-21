Sharing is caring! Facebook

5th Ward – What is love? Is love a game? Should men get a second chance if they cheat? Why do women play games when it comes to relationships? These are some of the questions that were addressed in Renee Rivon’s Games Women Play. Renee Rivon is a national playwright who is a Native Houstonian. As a child, Renee had dreams of being an actress and a writer, and would often find herself entertaining her family and friends.

After two years of studying Psychology at Sam Houston State University, she moved to Atlanta, and then later found herself in Hollywood. She has done some commercials for E! Entertainment, “The Collectors”, she was also a series regular on two cartoon shows “Strawberry Shortcake” and “The Bratz”. In addition to, she was also in many films including “Preacher’s Family”, and “Thing Bling”.

Her first play “Deal Breakers”, co-produced with Lisa Nicole Bell, was nominated for a NAACP Theater award. Also, she was recently the playwright for two national touring plays, “Cheaper to Keep Her”, and “Marriage Material,” which featured actors Vivica A. Fox, Brian McKnight and Allen Payne.

Furthermore, Renee has her own production company called SiLLy Charm Productions, and she also has an acting school. She has done a lot of great work thus far, and this play was just a sample of the phenomenal work that she is doing, and will continue to do in the near future.

In life, love can be tricky at times, sometimes hard to obtain, and even more so, hard to understand. So have you ever been hurt in a relationship? Did love betray you? Did you play games in order to protect yourself from getting hurt? Well this play was centered on the world of Milan Jackson, who played games in order to control her life.

Milan was once married, but became divorced after her husband’s mistress called Milan and told her that her husband was cheating on her. She was extremely hurt, and immediately put up a wall of games in order to protect herself from getting hurt again. Milan begins to date again, but finds herself caught in between a future that she wants, but a past that keeps her from moving on. Milan had to figure out what makes her happy, whom she really loved, and if she was willing to knock down the wall of games in order for her to fall in love again. Most importantly, she had to find herself again as a woman, and as a person.

All in all, this play was phenomenal and focused on relatable topics that everyone in the audience could connect to. The acting was great, and the audience could truly feel the passion that was on stage. So next time you enter a new relationship, or you find yourself getting hurt by love, what games will you play in order to protect yourself?

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

