By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Houston – Malcom X stated that, “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in the Acreage Homes community in Houston, Texas awarded $50,500 in scholarships during their Graduates’ Day ceremony. Each year, the fourth Sunday in May is set aside to recognize all high school and college graduates during morning worship service. This year was no exception as they recognized 12 college graduates and 16 high school graduates. Out of the high school graduates, 14 were recipients of scholarships.

Even though outside donations are welcomed, the church family gives the majority of the money for scholarships. According to First Lady Dr. Charlotte J. Davis, this year “90% of the money came from our own church, and about 10% came from other fundraisers.” These fundraisers are held throughout the year in order to help raise additional funds for the scholarship ministry. Members are encouraged to donate throughout the year, and many strive to give $1,000. This year, Galilee made 25 award presentations to those who donated $1,000 or more to the scholarship ministry. These donors are able to receive a plaque in honor or in memory of someone, and are allowed to present a graduate with his or her scholarship award.

Galilee has awarded scholarships to students who attend different high schools in school districts all across the Greater Houston area. In order to qualify for a scholarship, students must be a member of the church, and complete an application. The application is an inquiry of the student’s GPA, school and church activities, awards and honors, and community service hours. The scholarships are scored with 300 being the most points a student can earn. The student with the highest score is awarded the highest scholarship. All students who complete an application are awarded a scholarship.

Pastor, Dr. Edwin A. Davis, and his wife Dr. Charlotte J. Davis are very proud of what the church has done for their youth, and truly believes that education is very important. They are very proud of the success that the scholarship ministry has had, and are excited to do bigger and better things each year. First Lady Charlotte stated, “This is the most important investment that we can make. Education is the key to unlock the door to these young people’s future. We encourage them to take full advantage of this opportunity, and we pray that God blesses and keeps them as they begin the next chapter in their life. We commend our church members who have bought into the concept of helping these young people pursue higher education.” Pastor Davis also mentioned that, “The dynamics of receiving a good education is imperative for our future generations.”

High School graduates recognized were: Daesha Beaureau, Klein Forest High School, Breelon Bullock, Spring High School, Jacoby Dickey, Westfield High School, Christiana Floyd, King Park High School, Essance Harrison, Klein Collins High School, Imani Jackson, Benjamin O. Davis High School, Jessilyn Jones, Klein Forest High School, Eddie Patterson, Cypress Creek High School, Kristiaan Plummer, Andy Dekaney High School, Sade Sims, Benjamin O. Davis High School, Keisha Smith, Mirabeau B. Lamar High School, Kennedy Stern, S.P. Waltrip High School, Maya Washington, Cypress Ranch High School, Curtis Williams, Benjamin O. Davis High School, Alexis Woodfork, G.W. Carver High School, and Christian Walker, Benjamin O. Davis High School.

College graduates recognized were: Racheal Cummings, Lone Star College, Nisha Davis, Relay Graduate School of Education, Caitlyn Floyd, Texas Women’s University, Rev. Vincent Johnson, St. Thomas University-Seminary, Natalie McKnight, FCC College, DeLisa Lane, Grand Canyon Christian University, Angelica Moffett, Texas Southern University, Tonyelle Netter, Texas Center for Massage Therapy, Nicole Patterson, Baylor University, Courtney Perkins, Houston Community College, Damian “D.D.” Price, Liberty University, and Katherine White, Lone Star College.

