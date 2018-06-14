COMMUNITY

From Minister to Mentor: Dealing With Issues (D.W.I.)

By Rebecca S. Jones

In July 2013, we presented Minister Larry Scott to our readers as a newly-professed minister of the Gospel. In an exciting update, we are elated to inform our audience that not only has this fervent gospel preacher remained dedicated to his calling; but has expanded his reach in ministry by establishing a non-profit organization. In the summer of 2015, Minister Larry Scott founded Dealing With Issues (D.W.I.). Within three years, the mentor program has grown by leaps and bounds and is constantly making an impact throughout the Houston and surrounding areas.

Founder:

Minister Larry Scott

Minister Larry Scott hails from Shreveport, Louisiana. Growing up, he had many role models and father figures in his life. However, he never had the privilege to have his biological father in his life. Over time, he began acting out and found himself in trouble during his early years. He attributed much of his troublesome behavior to craving attention.

Years later, after relocating to Houston and making an entry into gospel ministry, he received a revelation which aided in his healing and provided a beacon of light to others. “God revealed to me to be a father figure and mentor to those young people who didn’t have one,” he shared. Consequently, he established Dealing With Issues (D.W.I.) as a means to operate in the ministry assigned to him.

D.W.I. is a coed youth and young adult mentor program which targets youth ages 7-17. The organization offers one-on-one and group mentor sessions; family counseling; and specializes in dealing with individuals experiencing emotional issues, substance abuse, abusive relationships and varying other factors. Through its 10-step action plan of promoting values associated with respect, prayer and love, D.W.I. addresses delinquent behavior, violence, peer pressure, substance and sexual abuse, emotional problems, personal appearance and leadership in mentoring sessions.

Since its inception, the organization has been responsible for successfully mentoring over 120 children. One strategy D.W.I. has implemented within its design to reclaim the minds of youth and young adults has incorporated a seasonal girls’ and boys’ basketball team. In the basketball program, mentors train participants to compete at the competitive level and prepare them for a competitive tournament. In the process, mentors include real life applications within the system.

Minister Scott said, “We associate the sport with life – life may knock you down, but don’t get up and want to fight – learn how to control your temper.” He continued, “Many kids these days feel like they don’t need a mentor; but they don’t mind playing basketball and don’t realize that while they are playing, they are being mentored on the court.”

In another initiative, D.W.I.’s volunteers take the time to visit the schools of children enrolled in the program. Volunteers travel from district to district performing unannounced sit-ins in the classroom. To date, they have seen a great response from educators in regards to the tremendous impact these surprise visits have on students, which is indicated by the difference in student’s behavioral patterns.

One of the organization’s most recent endeavors was presented during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Volunteers and youth enrolled in the program hit the streets and distributed goods and items to families affected by the devastation.

Overall, Minister Scott remains vigilant and grateful to the volunteers and mentors of D.W.I. He says, “As a minister, this is part of my ministry. Outside of the church walls this is what God called me to do – going into the highways and streets and dealing with our young people; because, they are our next generation and future.”

For his continued efforts, Min. Scott was recently honored as Man of the Month during Black History month at Greater Pure Light Baptist Church by Pastor Darryl Broussard. “Although I was acknowledged, I don’t do what I do for recognition; I do it because I feel like this is a part of what God has called me to do,” he added.

Members of D.W.I. meet every first Saturday of the month at the Shepard-Acres Homes Neighborhood Library located at 8501 West Montgomery Rd., 77088 at 2:00 pm. There, partners gather for a strategic meeting to discuss plans, goals and objectives.

The organization is compiled of several dedicated mentors who work with Minister Scott in the mentor program. Members include wife Sherrill Scott, Chris Mathis, Valencia Mason and Christina Terry; Board members Renee Thompson and Shannon Williams; and loyal volunteer, Lashay Nash.

Today, Minister Scott remains committed to Greater Pure Light Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Darryl Broussard. He is also married to Sherrill Scott, who diligently works alongside him.

D.W.I. accepts youth from the Greater Houston and surrounding areas. Tentatively, the organization is seeking to expand to a South side location.

For more information about DWI contact Minister Scott directly at (832) 388-9468; email dealingwithissuesmentors@gmail.com; visit the organization’s website at www.dwimentorprogram.org or follow them on Facebook at DWI Dealing With Issues Mentor Program.