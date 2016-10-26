Fresh Face of Hip-Hop I AM JUSTIFIED

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Houston- I AM Justified is a breath of fresh air as he is bringing his own original style to Hip- Hop music. He is a rapper who has been through a lot, but has never let his hardships get the best of him. Through music and God, he has been able to produce great music that he wants to share with the world.

He grew up with his grandparents in the country close to the Galveston county area. He referred to himself as a true country boy as he rode horses, cleaned horse stalls, and picked up hay just to name a few things from his youth. His grandparents have been a huge influence in his life as his grandfather was a true father figure to him, and his grandmother showed him a lot of motherly love as well.

Growing up without a father wasn’t easy, and I AM Justified just had a big moment in his life as he saw his dad for the first time in 15 years. “I thought it was going to be weird…but it was cool…It felt good to let him know that there were no hard feelings.” Even though his father was not there for him, he has forgiven him, which is not always an easy thing for most people to do.

Life hasn’t always been easy for I AM Justified as he has battled some of his own demons. He expressed, “I was going through a big season of depression…I was contemplating suicide. I was a person where it really wasn’t what people were saying about me, it was what I was saying about myself.” He went through this season for four years, and he felt like he didn’t have a way out. He tried many outlets, and he even had to be omitted into a mental home. After battling this mental state for years, it wasn’t until a friend told him about the love of God. That reminder helped change his life around for the better. This friend reminded him that no matter what he had gone through, and no matter what he had done, God still loved him.

“When God set me free from that mental depression…he justified me…and that is when he gave me my gift. My way out had begun to be writing.” He started writing poetry and just writing words. It started out as motivation for himself, but then it turned into him speaking it, then rapping it, then turning what he had written into a song. In spite of everything that he has been through, music has been his way of getting through a lot of his dark seasons. “Music has really set me free through a lot of battles and trial and tribulations that I had within myself,” he expressed.

As an artist, I AM Justified wants people to perceive him and his music as inspirational, motivational, inspiring, transparent and true. He uses his life as his truth, and feels that “when you are truthful in your music, and truthful to yourself, it will set you free, and set others free, who may not be as bold as you to speak out on the truth.” Some artist that he admires is Tupac Chance The Rapper, and Drake.

With everything that is going on in the world, I AM Justified feels that music can help solve some of the issues that are nation is currently facing. He stated, “We can have some of the best presidents, the best pastors, the best teachers, but music changes the world.” He further expressed, “Music plays a very powerful role in shifting the mind, because it elevates the mind of our people. We were started from rhythm and blues and tap and drums, and that was the way of communication to where they could receive it.”

As far as his goals as a person, he wants to continue to be a great father to his son, to be real with himself, stay humble, and to stay hungry. He also wants to be a phenomenal businessman and a true full time successful entrepreneur. As far as music, he wants to tour with a known artist, and would love to obtain a distribution deal. I AM Justified wants to bring positivity to Hip-Hop, and work with people and artists who understand him, his music, and what he wants to do.

The advice he wants to give to others is to always chase your dreams, don’t give up, and it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. He expressed, “Your time was destined at a certain time. When you find out what God has you to do, your time may be at a certain time …when you have matured and evolved as a person. I believe that with God, nothing is impossible.”

I AM Justified just released his single “Steady Increasin”, which is about going higher in life, and expanding his territory. He is currently on a tour called the It’s My Time Tour, just auditioned for the Super Bowl, and is also doing prison tours and working on his next track. He is not only a rapper, but he does acting, event hosting, features, and motivational speaking. He is truly a great and talented person, and is making his mark with his music. He is ready to touch and inspire the world, and he is just getting started. For more information about this artist, you can view his website at www.iamjustifiedmusic.com.

