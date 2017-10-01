Sharing is caring! Facebook

“If your going to be a superstar, in sports of anything else, it’s your mind-not your body-that’ll get you there…It’s concentration, the ability to blot out everything that doesn’t help you do your best.” – O.J. Simpson

LOVELOCK , NV- The question for O. J. Simpson after seeing Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada in the rear view mirror of life is does he have enough “juice” left in his proverbial tank to “blot out everything and everyone that doesn’t help him do his best?”

The 70-year old former NFL star, Hollywood actor and television commentator was set free Sunday after he signed his release paperwork just before midnight. He disappeared into the darkness minutes after his release.

Simpson served nine years for armed robbery for a botched 2007 robbery heist at a Las Vegas hotel room. He was arrested after he and two armed associates barged into a hotel room in Las Vegas and demanded sports memorabilia, later telling a Nevada jury that he was reclaiming family mementos.

He was originally sentenced to nine to 33 years for 12 convictions, having served the minimum sentence. The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners at a hearing in July voted to grant Simpson parole Oct. 1, and that he would be on parole for up to five years.

Info On “The Juice”

O. J. Simpson was a two-time All -Americans from the University of Southern California and the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner, was one of history’s most heralded rookies when the Buffalo Bills selected him as the No. 1 player in the 1969 draft, according to Simpson’s data in NFL Hall of Fame.

His career record for 11 seasons, the first nine with the Buffalo Bills and the 1978 and 1979 campaigns in San Francisco demonstrated his greatness. During that time, he rushed for 11,236 yard, added 2,142 yards on 203 pass receptions, returned 33 kickoffs 990 years for a 30-yard average, and amassed 14,368 combined net years with 456 points scored and 76 touchdowns.

Other phenomenal accomplishments include being the first back in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season and a 2,003 yard rushing season for 14 games. He also led the league in rushing four years in 1972, 1973,1975 and 1976.

Simpson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985. After retiring from football, he began new careers in acting and football broadcasting.

In 1994, Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was acquitted in 1995 in the killings of his ex-wife and her friend after a lengthy and internationally publicized trial.

The families of the victims subsequently filed a civil suit against him, and in 1997 a civil court awarded a $33.5 million judgment against Simpson for the victims’ wrongful deaths.

With his dash into uncertainty from his Nevada prison, Simpson faces his greatest challenge – to reinvent his image and live a quiet life with his remaining family.

Still facing criticisms from White Media and the Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman families and some legal issues pending, Simpson must take his own advice and concentrate on taking care of himself.

Simpson wanted to settle in the state of Florida, but with oppositions rising to him residing there, no word was revealed on his future destination or his whereabouts at this time.

