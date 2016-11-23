FOX presents STAR

Sharing is caring! Facebook

BY: CHELSEA DAVIS-BIBB, M.ED., AANI

HOUSTON – Move over Empire! A new show is coming to your television screens very soon. The Ensemble Theater Friday night was filled with many local known artist, musicians, authors, actors, and even some social media sensations just to name a few, as everyone gathered for the screening of a new show called STAR.

Academy and Golden Globe nominee Lee Daniels, who is the creator and executive producer of Empire, teamed up with Tom Donaghy to create a show that exposes the truth behind the music industry. It follows three musically talented girls and their journey through the music business as they try to make all of their musical dreams come true. Each one of the girls has their own demons to fight with, and their own story to tell within the overall story. Even though this show has a music theme to it, it is not the same as Empire.

The storyline is completely different, unique, and is filled with surprising twist that will make you want to keep watching more. It is also filled with good music (original), great acting, a nice hand of drama, and even some humor. To put the icing on the cake, STAR has some phenomenal known actors and actresses such as Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Queen Latifah, who plays Carlotta, and Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz, who will be a guest star on the show as well. Other actors and actresses in the show include; Benjamin Bratt as Jahil Rivera; Jude Demorest as Star Davis; Ryan Destiny as Alexandra; and Brittany O’ Grady as Simone Davis.

If you will be watching Empire on December 14th, then keep the channel on Fox as this new show will preview right after.

For more information about the show, the cast, and for the trailers, you can visit http://www.fox.com/star.

