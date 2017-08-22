Sharing is caring! Facebook

Mount Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, of “Heavenly” Hempstead, TX will be celebrating their Pastor, Dr. Clarence Talley, Sr. and First Lady Carolyn, Fourth Anniversary. The joyous occasion will be celebrated on Sunday, September 10th at 2:30 p.m.

The Anniversary theme is “No Matter What…Do The Work” Its inspiration is taken from 2 Timothy 4:1-5. The Scriptural passage encourages the young pastor Timothy to do his job in the ministry although the times are tough and people have no desire to be obedient to the Word of God. Sounds much like the times in which we live. Nevertheless, Timothy was to preach and teach because God was observing him. And one day God will return and judge his work in the ministry. Therefore, the apostle Paul urges Timothy, “No Matter What…Do The Work”: remain faithful, stay the course.

The Anniversary speaker will be Rev. Fred Thomas, III the pastor of the Greater St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church of Hempstead. Rev. Thomas was reared in Heavenly Hempstead and has had several pastorates. He is now in his 24th year as s Senior Pastor.

At the 11:00 hour, we will have a dynamic message by the Rev. Fredrick Ragston, the Assistant Pastor at the Greater St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church of Hempstead. Rev. Ragston has been a dedicated servant to St. Peter’s family for a number of years. He is a recent retiree of Hempstead ISD.

Called, anointed, licensed and ordained in Mount Corinth, Dr. Talley has served in a variety of positions from Sunday school teacher, youth minister, trustee, to associate minister. He is also a noted Professor and Director of Art at Prairie View A&M University. He has authored several books. His art work has received national and international attention. As a prolific and gifted preacher, Dr. Talley’s teaching and preaching has served to energize and motivate listeners to be faithful, fruitful followers of Jesus Christ.

First Lady Carolyn is a retired school teacher after 33 years in the Hempstead ISD. She works with the children’s ministries and the women’s ministry in addition to gracefully representing The Mount.

Dr. Clarence Talley, Sr., First Lady Carolyn, Mrs. Norma Tompkins Chairman of the Anniversary Committee, and the entire Mount Corinth family look forward to seeing you in “Heavenly” Hempstead on September 10th at 2:30 p.m. for this great celebration. If you have questions or need special assistance, please call Mount Corinth @ 979.826.2544, the Pastor’s Office @ 979.826.0416 or Norma Tompkins @ 979.826.3524 or Dr. Talley cell @ 936.499.5062

