Fort Worth’s Annual Tree Lighting

The city of Fort Worth is ready to usher in the holiday season with the annual tree lighting .

The “Season of Magic” celebration consisted of entertainment, live music, iphotos with Santa, carriage rides and other seasonal family activities. Officials lit the tree, which has over 19,000 twinkling energy-efficient LED lights. The magic activities from horse and carriage rides and street performers that amazed the city.

–Reporting: Beverly Turner

Photo Credit: Donnell Ballard

