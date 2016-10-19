Former NFL player Jay Barnett to speak at Lone Star College-Greenspoint Center

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Former NFL player, turned author and motivational speaker, Jay Barnett will speak Friday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in room 306, at the LSC-Greenspoint Center, located at 250 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E. Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON (October 19, 2016) – Former NFL player, turned author and motivational speaker, Jay Barnett will speak Friday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in room 306, at the LSC-Greenspoint Center, located at 250 N. Sam Houston Pkwy E. Houston, Texas.

Barnett shares the same commonalities as many young adults-his parents divorced, he faced economic difficulties and suffered from low self-esteem. Through the years, these factors continued to weigh heavily on Barnett, but he pushed on. He excelled at college football, eventually earning a spot on the Green Bay Packers. After his dreams of playing in the NFL were short-lived, the rejection added even more weight to his shoulders, leading him on a downward spiral.

Everything had finally caught up with Barnett, resulting in a struggle with depression and several suicide attempts.

He knew that something had to change, and eventually discovered his purpose for helping others. By doing so, he would be sharing his story to make a difference not only in his life, but in the lives of many other young adults that might be facing some of the issues that he had personally endured.

In Barnett’s presentation, “Finding Your Purpose and Passion in Life,” he will share his own stories of abuse and rejection and give strategies to help with life’s everyday challenges. In sharing his gift of words with others, he continues to reach out to today’s youth, encouraging them that if they haven’t found their purpose in life yet, to keep pushing forward and will one day they will find it.

Barnett has had first-hand experience with encountering bumps along the way, but reassures his audiences that those bumps, mixed with faith and passion will only make them a stronger. He survived, and hopes that they will have the strength to do the same.

Barnett’s has also had the opportunity to share his personal stories through the books that he has written, focusing on children and how they can be the kings and queens of their destiny.

“I believe that all children are born with the power to rule as kings and queens of their destiny,” said Barnett. “It is up to us as adults to help them navigate through tough circumstances to ensure they reach their full potential.”

In addition to writing, Barnett founded the ME Project, a five-week self-development and exploratory program designed for teens in the Houston area.

Through Barnett’s work, he has inspired and empowered thousands of teens to develop higher self-esteem. He also launched the “I am King and Queen” movement, encouraging teens to live life as kings and queens- with meaning, purpose and dignity.

Lone Star College-North Harris is located at 2700 W.W. Thorne Drive, one-half mile south of FM 1960 East, between Aldine-Westfield and Hardy Roads. For more information about the college, call 281.618.5400 or visit LoneStar.edu/NorthHarris.

Known for its leadership, innovation and steadfast commitment to student success, Lone Star College provides high-quality academic transfer and workforce education / career training programs to more than 85,000 credit students each semester, and a total enrollment of nearly 98,000 students. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to promote student success and economic prosperity. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., is the chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area, which consists of six colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more visit LoneStar.edu.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews