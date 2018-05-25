Following STAAR glitches, TEA gives students reprieve, fines company

Following two high-profile testing disruptions in as many months, the Texas Education Agency won’t penalize certain students who didn’t pass the state standardized test this year.

The agency will also ask New Jersey-based Educational Testing Service, which administers the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, to pay $100,000 in liquidated damages for the testing problems.

As we continue to build upon our online platform to provide greater support to students, we cannot allow technical disruptions during testing,” said said Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a news release. “We are committed to providing a positive assessment experience for our districts and students.”

In April, 41,702 students across the state were kicked off the online STAAR for 20 minutes due to a server crashing.

Last week, 29,307 students experienced a slowed connection while they were taking the online STAAR test for about 90 minutes.

Many of the students who took the test are in special education.

