Following STAAR glitches, TEA gives students reprieve, fines company
Following two high-profile testing disruptions in as many months, the Texas Education Agency won’t penalize certain students who didn’t pass the state standardized test this year.
The agency will also ask New Jersey-based Educational Testing Service, which administers the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, to pay $100,000 in liquidated damages for the testing problems.
As we continue to build upon our online platform to provide greater support to students, we cannot allow technical disruptions during testing,” said said Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a news release. “We are committed to providing a positive assessment experience for our districts and students.”
In April, 41,702 students across the state were kicked off the online STAAR for 20 minutes due to a server crashing.
Last week, 29,307 students experienced a slowed connection while they were taking the online STAAR test for about 90 minutes.
Many of the students who took the test are in special education.
Fifth and eighth grade students who experienced the disruptions will not have to pass the STAAR this year to move on to the next grade, according to TEA. Fifth and eighth graders who were not affected will still have to pass the test for grade promotion.
The state’s four-year contract with ETS was worth $327 million and it is up Aug. 31, 2019. TEA will rebid the contract to administer the STAAR and ETS plans on asking to be a vendor again.
Two years ago, the agency fined ETS $21 million after a widespread computer glitch that year had erased students’ answers to 14,200 tests.
Source:https://www.statesman.com/news/state–regional-govt–politics/following-staar-glitches-tea-gives-students-reprieve-fines-company/Xv8NZo2QKmbkTii5y9sIcL/