Mayweather’s camp did not immediately return CNN’s call seeking comment.

The bodyguard has not been identified. He is in stable condition at Grady Hospital downtown, Bender said.

The vehicles left a club and were en route to the InterContinental when a vehicle pulled alongside the motorcade at an intersection and opened fire on one of the vehicles, Bender said. The intersection is along a strip of Peachtree Road replete with restaurants, shopping malls, high-end boutiques and upscale hotels.

The drivers of the three vehicles fled, and the shooter’s vehicle followed, she said. After losing the shooter’s vehicle, the driver carrying the bodyguard rerouted to Grady, where the bodyguard received treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg, Bender said.

Mayweather and his entourage had spent at least part of the night at a club not far from Buckhead. Both Mayweather’s and the club’s social media accounts promoted his appearance there earlier Sunday.

The club also posted video of Mayweather enjoying music in the packed club as other patrons threw what appeared to be money into the air. At one point, a tub of champagne bottles adorned with sparklers was paraded through the club.