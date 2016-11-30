FIT FACTORY HOUSTON

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

Houston- How far would you go to make your dreams come true? For Chris Green, he was willing to do whatever it took to achieve the dream that he knew he could turn into a reality. As a young boy, Chris was very active, but when he finished school, he then became lazy and gained a lot of weight. “Having to gain all that weight, and not seeing it… it just came out of nowhere in my eyes. It was embarrassing, very embarrassing,” expressed Chris. With that in mind, he knew he had to make a change.

When he learned how to take care of himself and get back healthy, he began to train others such as his family members and friends. After great success with training those close to him, Chris had the desires to make training a full time job, but he still had to keep other jobs in order to make ends meet. He would then train people before and after work in order to keep his dream alive. Even though his days were long, he still kept pushing through. Fighting for a dream is never easy, and Chris has had many obstacles along the way, such as not having a car for months, which made it hard for him to reach his clients, but not impossible. He had to rely on the bus to get him to where he needed to go, which was also hard.

After training people at different places such as parks, schools, gyms, and etc., Chris knew that he needed a building. Not knowing what the expenses were going to cost, he moved out of his apartment, and moved into the first gym that he began training in. The gym had an extra room, so he made his gym his home as well. “I knew I couldn’t afford two spots, but I knew this training thing is what I wanted to do, so I moved all my stuff in that extra room,” expressed Chris. This gym didn’t have hot water, Internet, TV, or any updated equipment or technology, but Chris made it work. He stayed at this gym for about year, before he could make other moves. He then teamed up with a few other trainers to further expand the gym, but after some trials and tribulations, he had to break ties in order to continue to further his dream. One person that he continued to work with is Mark Reed Jr.

Growing up, Mark was also very active and even went to school to play football. He finished school at Sam Houston State University, and even had dreams of playing in the NFL. In spite of the NFL not working out, Mark knew he still wanted to have a life that involved fitness and training. Like Chris, he was training athletes, and different individuals at a variety of parks as well. When he teamed up with Chris, his dreams started unfolding, and he has grown as a true entrepreneur as well. Mark has also worked hard developing his self made organization MARS, which stands for Making A Reality Surface. MARS is directed towards youth who have grown up in urban areas, like Mark. Created during his last year in college, this organization reaches out to youth through sports, fitness, and education in order to help guide and assist them in reaching their dreams. Under Chris’ leadership, Mark has learned a lot from him, and with the two of them working together as a team, they are unstoppable.

Fit Factory Houston is a gym where individuals can come and not only grow into a healthier person, but into a better individual overall. This is a gym where people can truly receive the help they need. They are not alone in their fitness journey, and Mark and Chris are trainers who truly care about the well being of their clients. Each workout is customized daily for each client in order for them to obtain the fitness results that they’re looking for. In addition, the cost is very affordable and clients will benefit more from this gym than your typical commercial gym.

Did you know that according to the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition (http://www.fitness.gov/resource-center/facts-and-statistics/), “More than 80% of adults do not meet the guidelines for both aerobic and muscle strengthening activities, and more than 80% of adolescents do not participate enough in aerobic and physical activity to meet the guidelines for youth?” Due to this, many people are unhealthy. Mark expressed, “People should workout because without it, it’s the biggest cause of most illnesses like diabetes, and high blood pressure, especially within the African American culture.”

Mark also made it known, “that your health doesn’t just affect you, but others around you that depend on you as well.” If people don’t keep themselves healthy, a simple task like walking up the stairs may become difficult. Your weight or health shouldn’t be a burden, and with just eating right and some exercise, a healthy lifestyle can be formed. Katie Huguelet, a client at Fit Factory expressed, “Fit Factory Houston has been the best gym I’ve ever joined. The trainers are very personable and they challenge their clients to push themselves to new levels. The workouts are dynamic and work the entire body. My experience has been very positive at the gym.”

Working out can be hard, especially considering the different tasks that many people have to do in their everyday life. People have busy schedules, and some people may even have injuries that my hinder them from being able to workout. However, according to Mark, “where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Many people make investments in different things all the time, so why not make an investment that will ultimately change your life for the better? Fit Factory Houston is a phenomenal gym that is patiently waiting on you to make that next step. If you are interested in a trial run, or would like to be a member of the gym, you can find Chris or Mark on Instagram at @gym_over_girls and @reed_mars.

Fit Factory Houston

5750 N Sam Houston Pkwy

Houston, TX 77396

Suite #101

