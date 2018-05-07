Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By Sir Christopher Wayne

Let us talk about this or a second. I’ll try not to get too deeply entangled in the webs of an intellectual’s mind but I have some thoughts. The word is pronounced to me particularly on this upcoming Mother’s Day. God.

Why you ask? Many in the Black community are taught basic Biblical spiritual principles about God that consist of the Holy Trinity: God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. I’ve always pondered on why we teach divinity without the most important principle to man, which is the feminine. Where is the mommy? But it makes sense. We are born, many of us detached from our mothers at birth, given for nurses to care for, fed artificial powdered milk instead of the attached life source from her tit, then it’s soon time for mommy to care for the household, the family, and many times get back to the workforce. For generations, Black women have pulled off this amazing feat, even caring for the children of children and none of us knew how Big Momma did it with twelve chillun or even Lil Momma down the street with the one bow leg. Cooking, cleaning, homework, working, bending space-time to make time for laundry and lovemaking at night. We only get 24 hours, people! If this ain’t God-like behavior, then what is? Yet … our concept of divinity replaces God the Mother for a spirit.

The Spirit embodies all the very feminine adjectives we use to describe what a mother’s love would feel like daily when we are in need. Think about it: loving, kind, gentle, calming, strict at times and discerning. But the Spirit isn’t described as God the Mother. Could that be a testament to just how amazing, loving and indescribable our moms are? We all need ‘em and miss ‘em dearly when they are gone, and even then, they’re spirit, energy, stories and more to live on through the generations.

We sing great praises to such an awesome, forgiving, loving, caring, nurturing God with the finesse of the greatest singer known to man, but why must we use masculine pronouns? We’re so caught up in words I believe sometimes we forget to think, feel and listen. Why aren’t we singing to her? Giving her the praise and admiration for all she’s done for us?

If I could choose the perfect song for Mother’s Day it would be any spiritual song with her in place of the him. Just for a day, could we make moms into a God so we could bow at her feet for life on this earth and food in our bodies? Mother’s Day is equivalent to Black History Month, as it’s just not long enough to honor a divine, noble being for merely a day. The complexities of childbirth and providing a food source from within is a greater power I cannot fathom.

The fact all three Abrahamic religions require a savior, prophet, wise men and even Jesus himself to be birthed from with the physical belly of a woman is proof enough to me of “Her Divinity in Nature.” Taking one’s mother out to eat or buying her flowers is fine, but it just isn’t good enough from my perspective. I’d rather spend this year giving reverence to the physical divine principle of everything present in our lives.

God the Mother.

Comments

comments