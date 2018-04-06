Sharing is caring! Facebook

FORT WORTH – Fort Worth native Jarred Howard, an executive with more than 20 years of economic development, marketing and banking experience, will join the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce staff April 3 as senior vice president of Small Business and Entrepreneur Support, leading one of four pillars of the Chamber’s new strategic plan, Fortify.

Howard is presently Regional Leader of Economic Development for the Southeastern United States at BNSF Railway, the nation’s largest railroad and the largest subsidiary in the Berkshire Hathaway family of brands.

“Jarred is extremely passionate about helping small business across the Fort Worth area, and brings a wealth of economic development experience to this pillar of our strategic plan,” said Brandom Gengelbach, the Chamber’s executive vice president of Economic Development. “He and his wife run their own small business, which has provided him key insights into the challenges and concerns that business owners face.”

As head of Small Business and Entrepreneur Support, Howard’s goals will include developing free entrepreneur and small business support services; helping establish a Start-Up Fort Worth Foundation; and working with the City of Fort Worth to implement incubators and innovation labs around target and emerging industries.

Currently, 87 percent of the Chamber’s members are small businesses with fewer than 150 employees.

“As a fifth generation native of Fort Worth, the opportunity to contribute to the continued evolution of the city is more than professional, it’s personal, said Howard. “”It’s not enough for Fort Worth to be great; we have to make people around the world aware of it! Joining the Chamber team is an incredible honor and I can’t wait to get started.”

Howard attended Fort Worth schools and graduated from O.D. Wyatt High School. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of North Texas and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Dallas Baptist University.

He launched his career at JP Morgan-Chase where he held roles in their Consumer Products and Commercial Lending units. He later spent six years at DaimlerChrysler Financial Services, where he worked in commercial lending and led a remarketing group.

“Jarred is the ideal person to help bring our community together to strengthen our entrepreneur ecosystem, to drive the entrepreneurial strategy for Fort Worth and help align services for local entrepreneurs,” said Gengelbach.

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, with 2,000 member businesses, is one of the largest chambers in North Texas. Through its core functions of business attraction and retention, talent development, small business and entrepreneur support, and government advocacy, the Chamber’s mission is to bring the Fort Worth region together to identify issues, solve problems and help align resources resulting in a stronger business climate and greater economic prosperity for all.

