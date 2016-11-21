Festival of Praise Tour 2016 “The Game of Live”

Sharing is caring! Facebook

GREENSPOINT – If you missed the Festival of Praise Tour, then you truly missed out on a great night filled with amazing praise and worship. This tour was filled with many phenomenal known artist such as; Fred Hammond, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, Regina Belle, Casey J, and Karen Clark-Sheard. The tour was held at the Fallbrook Church where Michael A. Pender is Pastor.

The three and a half hour concert was very uplifting as it encouraged, motivated, and fed many souls who may have needed hope and inspiration to continue fighting in this “game of live.” The concert began with what many would call spoken word. In the form of a video, it explained to individuals how life is a game and how we must continue the race no matter how hard times may get. We are living in troubling times, and often, we may get very discouraged. Despite these challenges, we have to keep running, and most of all, stay in the race.

During the concert, there were many songs that were sung, and each artist took turns singing some of their greatest gospel hits, mixing it up with some of the old, and some of the new. You could truly feel the passion and emotion behind their voice. The artists were not only performing to the crowd, but they were also changing lives through their power and delivery.

In addition to, there were also games that were played throughout the concert to keep the night entertaining. Also, the host asked some of the artist questions that would make anyone want to reflect over their own life. The artist gave their responses, which was followed by encouraging words of wisdom. The questions were very relatable, and anyone in the audience could easily connect to what was being asked.

Overall, this event was a night of no worries. People were able to just let go, and let God move in their life. The people who attended the concert had no choice but to leave better than how they came as an individual.

By: Chelsea Davis-Bibb, M.Ed.

