Warren Broadnax hails from Houston. He attended public school in HISD and graduated from Willowridge High School in 2001. Upon graduating, he immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, where he dedicated four years as a Sonar Technician. Thereafter, he went on to work in the corporate world for some time.

While serving as a firefighter, Broadnax took his career to the next level in 2012. At that time, he embarked on a journey to become an entrepreneur with his business partner, Marcus Bowers. The pair invested $900 and began selling quality virgin hair out of the trunks of their cars. From this concept, She’s Happy Hair Inc. was birthed. With much determination the venture expanded to include, six thriving stores located throughout the United States. With three locations in Houston, two in Dallas and one in Detroit; SHH has become one of the nation’s leading virgin hair suppliers. Recently, the chain launched its line of signature hair care products for African-Americans including: organic shampoo and conditioner, edge control, Moroccan oils and are in the process of developing more products.

In 2015, Broadnax launched Happy Me Tee LLC, a printing t-shirt and garment company he established with his wife, Britne. They attracted the attention of other parents after designing a 3D t-shirt, featuring a photo of their son at his little league football game. From there, they were inspired to begin selling artistic expressions and designs in the forms of t-shirts and custom apparel out of their garage. As business increased an official location was opened.

During the same year, Broadnax and partner, Maurice Atkins created GGB Trucking, LLC. In its inception the company started with one Ram Dually. Since then it has expanded its fleet to include various trailers for hauling, 18-wheelers and increased its employee base. Today, it operates as a trucking and logistics company which professionally transports loads across the country on all platforms.

Over the years, Broadnax has developed a reputation for being savvy, goal-oriented and self-driven. He continues to advance himself by attending seminars, workshops and business development courses. As devoted as he is to his three enterprises, he is equally dedicated to offering time to community service. Annually, he hosts a school supply drive, free pictures with Black Santa and a toy and bike giveaway at She’s Happy Hair Inc., during the holiday season.

Tentatively, he is working on a project to inspire the youth and the community through his, Phenomenal Woman Series. The series will aim to honor and highlight local female leaders from the community, who are making a positive impact. He takes pride in, “inspiring people to become better, seeing them grow and encouraging entrepreneurs to believe in themselves.”

Warren Broadnax is married to his wife and partner, Britne and they have three children.

February Monthly Business

Networking Luncheon

(Reserve your seat early)

(Click here to RSVP by E-Mail)

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2018

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Acres Home Chamber

6112 Wheatley Street (Beulah Ann Shepard Building)

Houston, Texas 77091

(Click here to download invitational flier)

For more information please contact

Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development Inc.

Phone 713-692-7161

Fax 713-691-7131

E-mail info@acreshomecenter.org

TICKET PRICES

Members Price $30.00

Non-Members Price $45.00

