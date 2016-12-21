Famed African-American Attorney is Assistant DA

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Darwin Campbell

“Thank you DA Kim Ogg for inviting me to be your Chief of Staff,” she said in a statement to Ogg on her Facebook Page. “I am honored to serve and I will work hard to promote your vision for Harris County.”

This marks the beginning of a new era of operations with new District Attorney Kim Ogg that promises to bring changes not seen in the county and the DA’s office in 40 years.

Great Example and Strong Woman The seasoned defense attorney and famed television and Internet celebrity brings a mountain of experience to the Harris County Courthouse that will help make the DA’s office be the best it can be. “I’m going back because I believe in Kim’s vision,” King said. “She’s assembling a great team of lawyers who will be professional and good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.” The Chief of Staff will handle day-to-day operations of the HCDAO and report directly to Ogg. King will also oversee budgets, operations and other day-to-day running of the office and supervise the attorneys who handle more than 100,000 criminal cases filed a year. She will bring much needed corporate banking and extensive legal experience to the HCDAO. Her hiring of King marks a return to the DA’s office where King served as an ADA from 1993 -1995.

Education and Experience King graduated cum laude from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1992 and was licensed by the State Bar of Texas in November 1992. She is a Board Certified in Criminal Law. Attorney King was an Assistant District Attorney in Houston, Harris County, Texas from 1992 to 1995. She established a private practice in Houston in March of 1995, where she has represented citizens accused of crimes in both state and federal courts. Her main areas of expertise in her law practice included cases involving aggravated assault, all criminal cases, assault, BWI, domestic violence, drug cases, drugs crimes, DWI, medicare fraud, mortgage fraud, murder, prostitution, sexual assaults, state & federal cases, theft and unlawful carrying/weapon. She is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers; the Texas Criminal Defense lawyers Association; the Harris County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association; the Houston Lawyers Association, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Undergraduate Education: and graduated from the University of Houston, with a Business Administration, Accounting degree in 1980. King is also well qualified, having experience serving as an adjunct professor at TSU law school, teaching law students trial and appellate skills when asked from 1998 to 2005.

TV Personality She is also a television celebrity having her own show,“Truth and Justice”, where she interviewed key movers and shakers on major news and issues and current events. Some of those most recent tough issues involving real talk and real people included police brutality, race relations, voting, the court system and the race for district attorney. King also is an active and original member of “Sisters In Law” – a Houston based legal reality show. According to WeTV, the show follows a close-knit group of elite high-powered black female lawyers as they juggle their families, busy careers, and even more demanding social calendars. The ladies may differ in their fundamental beliefs when it comes to right and wrong, but what they have in common is their passion for trying cases in a traditionally white, male-dominated profession. “Sisters In Law” documents their fascinating legal lives as well as their intricately woven personal lives. From trial prep and courtroom cross-examinations, to opposing counsel and opposing each other, watch as these powerful women struggle to remain civil under fierce competition and pressure. Talented and Service Oriented King also has been a hearing examiner for the City of Houston, where she usually heard grievances involving firemen and policemen. Ms. King was appointed by the Civil Service Commission to hear these employment grievances for the City of Houston Municipal and Classified employees from 1996 to 1999. Prior to becoming a lawyer, from 1980 to 1989, Ms. King worked as an internal auditor and operations specialist for the former Texas Commerce Bancshares, now JPMorgan Chase Bank, where she retired as a Vice President in 1989 to attend law school. She also is a frequent lecturer on demand on legal issues and topics, a legal expert with dozens of commentaries on YouTube, a legal writer and has written more than 100 criminal appeals. King has the Midas touch and success in her life and career are the only option.

Vivian R. King Honors & Awards 2015 Super Lawyer—Criminal Defense, TX Monthly Mag, 2015,2014,2013,2012,2011. 2015 Super Lawyer—Criminal Defense, TX Super Law Mag 2015,2014,2013,2012,2011. 2011 Texas Lawyer Winning Women award, Texas Lawyer Magazine, Aug. 22, 2011. 2011 Percy Foreman Lawyer of the Year, Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Assn 2011. 2011 Lawyer of the Year, Harris County Criminal Defense Lawyers Assn 2011. 2011 Legal Eagle Award, Harris County Council of Organizations, 2011. 2010 Francis Williams Advocacy Award, Houston Lawyers Assn, 2010. 2009 Houston Press Magazine, A Child’s Word, about a fight for justice, May 27, 2009. 2007 UNSUNG HERO Award, Harris County Criminal Def Lawyers Assn 2007.

