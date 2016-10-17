ENTREPRENEURSHIP THE WRIGHT WAY

Sharing is caring! Facebook

ATLANTA – Gwennetta Wright hails from Columbus, Georgia. From as early as she can remember, she has always been independent and driven. With a high school diploma, a portion of college experience and a mountain of faith she was able to teach herself how to engineer multiple businesses. She first established Xpert Tax Service, LLC in 2006. From there she opened other locations. As time progressed, she added Xpert Business Solution and is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reach 4 Your Dream, Inc., a non-profit organization. She is also a realtor with Prestige Property Broker. In past, she partnered with her best friend and they owned and operated a fashion boutique, for four years.

Business strategist, tax professional, author, realtor and serial entrepreneur are amongst a few key positions that Wright functions in. She has dominated the corporate landscape with self-taught and God-given talents and resources. As a result of her tireless efforts to help others, Wright has been regarded as, “a heavily relied upon business resource within the national landscape of both small and large professional entities looking to plan financial expansion while also increasing brand visibility.” Unlike other business owners, Wright was not privileged to have a mentor to help guide her through certain bumps and obstacles. Nevertheless, this element was not one that served to hinder her from attaining her dream of being a business owner. During an interview, Wright shared with me that she pioneered her businesses from teaching herself and trial and error. Having effectively operated her company for over a decade, she strongly believes that she can provide valuable insight to teach others how to, “build a business from scratch”.

From the very beginning of Wright’s establishments’ she made a vow to operate her business differently from others, consequently she has inherited an abundance of favor. Although, she has the skills and “know-how” to operate a traditional business, she has chosen to govern her companies off of faith-based principles. As such, Wright feels that this aspect has contributed to her being able to be in business for ten years. She said, “My foundation was built by God and I built a system of doing the ugly work that others don’t want to.” She continued, “In being an entrepreneur it’s all about having a gift or craft and a product that people want. But in order to be successful, it starts with your mind. You have to think different and strategically plan – not short-term but long-term.”

While Wright continues to thrive as a business owner, she appreciates and respects the struggles that she has been confronted with over the years. She identified one of those challenges as having the appropriate people in place to assist with comprising a solid team. She stated that, “A lot of times as a business owner you have to wear all the different hats in order to maneuver to the next level; so identifying and having the key people that you will need is very important.” Having adequate finances to stretch and cover the necessary items is a crucial part of operating a business and in times past this element has presented itself as a challenge. However, she has remained committed to God and steadfast in her aspirations, insomuch that she has been able to overcome.

A major facet of Wright’s organization is committed to doing community outreach. She assumes the role of a philanthropist, community-based liaison, motivational speaker and mentor for many in the Georgia area. Wright’s biography boasts that she “has helped lay the foundation for a variety of small businesses, as well as dedicating her time and attention to various issues for at-risk youth.” Additionally, “she is a vocal asset for every social issue campaign that she lends her time, talent and financial attention to.” She says, “One part of entrepreneurship is being able to give back – because you have to give in order to receive.” She operates off of the belief system that, “God blesses her to be able to bless others.” Accordingly, she is dedicating her time to aid aspiring entrepreneurs with their ventures to build solid businesses. She does this by teaching basic principles of entrepreneurship, branding concepts and providing an over view of the system; which will allow interested individuals the opportunity to create and manage a successful business.

Furthermore she has written a book, Entrepreneurship the Wright Way. Entrepreneurship the Wright Way is a guide in which, Wright provides various methods that will assist the business owner with building a strong business, in a simplified dialogue. In reference to her book, Wright says, “Now days, everybody wants to be an entrepreneur, but it’s not a microwave type of situation.” She continued, “Everybody wants the glory, but not everyone is willing to build the foundation.”

Wright encourages aspiring business owners to, “not allow people to put you inside a box.” She says, “God put talent and purpose in each and every last one of us and it does not matter what your age, preference or gender is; if you believe it, know you can achieve it and you trust in God that you can do it, then there is no limit to reaching your dream.” “All you have to do is take the steps and God will do the rest – when you do get into living your dream, just make sure you do the research, study and continue to learn,” she added. Finally she exclaimed, “Dream Big!”

She is thankful for her team at Xpert Tax Service. Tiffany Wright, Deonta Blount and Katrice Simmons are amongst those that Wright declares has been an awesome support system for her. She said, “These three ladies have been behind me, believing in my vision, trusting in my guidance and helping me along this journey.” To that regard she maintains that, “In order to be a powerful woman, you have to have a team of powerful women that you can lift up, in order for us to pull up more women.”

Over the years, Wright has been the recipient of numerous awards and achievements. A few of them include: Quick Closer Award (Ellis Realty, 2007), Atlanta Woman of the Week (Examiner, 2009), Tenacious Business of the Year for Xpert Tax Service (The Greater Columbus Minority Chambers of Commerce, 2011), Small Business of the Year (Firm Grip Organization 2012 and 2013), Community Service Award (Courier/Eco Latino Newspaper, 2012), Community Leader Award (The Columbus Times Newspaper, 2013), Fancy Fest Community Award (2015), Flame in the Community (Authentic Self Enterprises, LLC., 2015), Outstanding Woman Award (R04D Organization, 2015), Mover and Shaker of the Year (The Mover and Shakers International Network, 2015), The Diamond Honor Award (Ladies Taking the Lead Organization, 2015), Selected Best Tax Service in Stone Mountain, GA (2015), Rated Top 3 Best Tax Services in Columbus, GA (2015), Black History Emerging Leader Award on behalf of Congressman Sanford Bishop (2016) and Company of The Year Award (The Unstoppable Woman Organization, 2016).

Today, Wright lives in Columbus and Atlanta. Her time is divided between both places because she has businesses in both cities. She is a member of Harvest Time Apostolic Ministry in Riverdale, Georgia. She also acknowledged Bishop Joel Trout, who has been a guidance counselor in her life.

To purchase copies of Entrepreneurship the Wright Way visit: http://www.xpertbusinesstaxsolution.com/shop-business-ebooks. Those interested in services offered by Ms. Wright may contact her at (706) 593-7338; email Gwennettawright@aol.com and she can be followed on all media outlets @gwennettawright.

