EDITORIAL & OPINION

We MUST Understand

By Roy Douglas Malonson, Publisher

Embracing Fatherhood Ain’t Nothing New For the Black Man

Actor Will Smith once made reference to a statement that I wholeheartedly agree with. “There’s so much negative imagery of Black fatherhood. I’ve got tons of friends that are doing the right thing by their kids, and doing the right thing as a father – and how come that’s not as newsworthy?”

We MUST Understand men embracing fatherhood in the Black community is nothing new. Just as the actor, I am familiar with many men who raised their children alone with the help of the African-American village. Hell, I’m a product of one of them!

It has been said, “Boys will be boys until someone teaches them to become more.” This thought has been implemented throughout the lives of various Black fathers throughout the ages of time. Although it is evident that many fathers don’t get their just due.

Because we are surrounded by a society that is fascinated with the appearance that single mothers have the worse struggle amongst parents. The thing is, there is nothing new to men raising children. The only difference is you will not find men bragging, boasting or complaining about the lot that has fallen on them. It is a sad reality that there are scores of great Black fathers out there, who have never gotten their just due.

I often tell people if I was to believe every news report and breaking news special, I see about Black folks, I would be scared of us too. I stated that to share with our readers, you can’t believe everything you hear about your own race. Mainstream media and even researchers have a way of delivering impartial facts and details about members from our community. This is not to convey everything reported is false, I am just expressing we should use a little personal knowledge about our own people. John Russwurm and Samuel Cornish, the editors of one of the first Black newspaper, Freedom’s Journal said it best. “We wish to plead our own cause. Too long have others spoken for us.”

There comes a time, when we must stand up and speak for ourselves. I’m sure many of our readers are familiar with single Black fathers who are raising their children, just as single Black mothers are. So don’t let society tell you that every Black man is notorious for running off and neglecting his children. Just because this has been a norm in some homes, it is not fair to conclude it is the same for every household.

Danielle Cadet of the HuffPost, once wrote an article on the subject entitled, “5 Lies We Should Stop Telling About Fatherhood. She labeled those lies as: “Black fathers aren’t involved in their children’s lives; the increasing number of single-parent homes is exclusively a Black problem; the number of un-wed mothers is a statement on morality in the Black community; men who don’t have fathers won’t make good fathers and Black fathers are an anomaly.”

Cadet provided several fascinating supportive background details to drive her point home. I would like to include an excerpt from the subheading labeled, Black Fathers Aren’t Involved in their Children’s Lives. I believe the numbers revealed here are imperative for our readers to understand Black fathers have always been a part of their children’s lives; and as such are no more absent within the family than members of other cultures.

“Recent data published by the Center for Disease Control reveal that African-American fathers spend more time in their children’s day-to-day lives than dads from other racial groups, defying stereotypes about Black fatherhood. The Pew Research Center has found similar evidence that Black dads don’t differ from White dads in any significant way, and that there isn’t the expected disparity found in so many other reports. Although Black fathers are more likely to live in separate households, Pew estimates that 67 percent of Black dads who don’t live with their kids see them at least once a month, compared to 59 percent of White dads and just 32 percent of Hispanic dads.”

Concluding, I would like to reference the words of former, President Barack Obama who spoke on fatherhood. He said “What I’ve realized is that life doesn’t count for much unless you’re willing to do your small part to leave our children – all of our children – a better world. Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.”

So, as publisher of African-American News&Issues, I would like to wish all of the honorable men who have not negated their responsibility as a man and father and are either raising their children or doing their best to be active and involved in their lives. To those men from our communities who have yet to realize there is more to being a man and father than planting your seed and abandoning it; I suggest you step up and realize not only are you neglecting your namesake and offspring – but the future of our nation.