Election 2016 Demonstrates Power of “We the People”

On the night of December 16, 1773, Samuel Adams and the Sons of Liberty boarded three ships in the Boston harbor and threw 342 chests of tea overboard, according to History.com.

The Boston Tea Party was a political protest by the Sons of Liberty in Boston on December 16, 1773. The demonstrators, some disguised as Native Americans, in defiance of the Tea Act of May 10, 1773, destroyed an entire shipment of tea sent by the East India Company. They boarded the ships and threw the chests of tea into Boston Harbor.

The British government responded harshly and the episode escalated into the American Revolution.

This historic election sent a strong and powerful message to Washington, DC Elitists and the Mainstream News Media.

Both groups met their “Kryptonite” and it is called “We the People”.

“We the People” served notice on those who would want to take government and use it as a control mechanism to influence policies, limit information, skew facts and hide truth from hard working Americans.

The mainstream news media stepped out of bounds endorsing a candidate and them building a moat, a walled arsenal and a small fort around the Democratic candidate to protect her. They have lost credibility.

As a journalist, I have always held the position that our jobs are to report the news first without fear or favor.

In Election 2016, the statement to these Elitists and the Mainstream media that this Government and Constitution belongs to the people, not the news media or the elitists.

Here is what our constitution states:

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

This election was more than a defeat for Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.

It turns out that it is a mandate against mainstream media organizations, like The New York Times, Dallas Morning News, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNN, NBC, ABC, USA Today and so many others so-called respected news agencies. Even big name music entertainers and Hollywood actors failed to influence or change the course of this election.

The Constitution of the United States of America is the supreme law of the United States.

Empowered with the sovereign authority of the people by the framers and the consent of the legislatures of the states, it is the source of all government powers, and also provides important limitations on the government that protect the fundamental rights of United States citizens. That includes elections too.

The news media does not and never should exist to tell people what to do or to influence the Democratic process.

The media should never tell the people its serves how to live or vote and elitists don’t know what is best for the general populace.

This should also be a warning for the people to always learn to investigate facts, study issues and make your own informed decision.

– Do not count on mainstream news media as your sole source of information.

– Investigate and inform yourself and see what it means to you, your community and neighborhood before making any decisions.

– Measure your news outlets by their ability to be fair and objective in reporting both sides of an issues and not working hard or campaigning to tell you how to vote, live or act

I feel great that the American people spoke loudly and sent a strong message to the media and elitists to take their hands off the Democratic process, step back and stay in your lane.

The American people are smart enough to make the right decision when we the news media engages in giving people all the facts and only the facts.

The truth always stands on its own. It does not have to be hidden, manufactured, adjusted or doctored in order for the American people to make decisions.

Picking leaders or influencing elections is not the job of the news media.

This election was the people’s modern Boston Tea Party.

Hopefully, the Drive-by media have learned a valuable lesson about the people and the constitutional process that will not be repeated. –

Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

