On Saturday, February 11, 2017 Elaine Brown will deliver the keynote address at the Shrine of The Black Madonna 5317 Martin Luther King Blvd between 5:00pm and 8:00pm . Ms. Brown served as Chairwoman of The Black Panther Party from 1974 through 1977. She is a prison activist, writer, singer, past political candidate and author. Her book A Taste of Power chronicles her development and leadership in the Black Panther Party. Elaine Brown has stood where few have stood, in leadership within a civil rights or Black Power era organization. Additionally, being a woman in this position she has a unique perspective on the past, present and future. She commands a sharp grasp of history and contemporary issues. Many are looking forward to the opportunity to get her insight in Houston, Texas.

