Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

The Eisenhower Eagles varsity basketball team came within two games of earning a berth in the Class 6A State Basketball Tournament. Along the way, James Johnson’s team reeled off 30 wins and a second-place finish in District 16-6A with an 11-3 record. The Eagles finished the season with a 30-8 record.

The Eagles won three playoff games en route to the Region II Tournament, where their season ended with a 78-70 loss to South Garland. Eisenhower defeated Memorial in bi-district 71-60; they then defeated Pflugerville-Hendrickson 77-69 in the area round. The Eagles downed Pflugerville 55-50 in the third round of the playoffs to earn a trip to the Region II tournament in Dallas.

Johnson said the 2017-18 season will be one he, and his team, won’t soon forget.

“I am very proud of this group,” Johnson said. “They have worked so hard for everything they have gotten. This was a hardworking team that was all about self accountability.”

Johnson said the core of the team has played together since they were freshmen and sophomores.

“I had a feeling we could be special this year because two years ago we made the playoffs with freshmen and sophomores leading the way.”

The future is bright for the Eagles as six players return next year. Each of the six returnees started at least one game this season.

The team consisted of seniors Derrick Vining Jr., Korey McQueen, Jordan Stubblefield, Sam-Allan Schrader and Nederious Vining. Juniors Ja’Mare Redus, Ja’Mere Redus, Matthew Barber and Faybeyon Shelton, sophomore Charyles Bell and freshmen Patrick Punch.

Comments

comments