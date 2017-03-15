Sharing is caring! Facebook

The Delta Chapter of FCCLA will proceed to the State Competition April 5-8th in the city of Dallas,TX. FCCLA stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders America, a co-curricular organization that aims to help youth in public and private schools with personal development, gain leadership skills for their career and involvement in the community.

The chapter participated in the following categories for the qualifying Region IV meeting in Galveston, TX. Advocacy, Illustrated Talk, National Programs in Action (Senior & Occupational) Promote & Publicize and Teach & Train (www.fcclainc.org). The chapter also participated in the Spotlight on Projects for Career Connection, Families First, STOP the Violence, Student Body which were all State Qualifiers in Community Service.

“I feel like my hard work really paid off. When I first started the process of doing this project, I wasn’t really dedicated but I wasn’t going to give up. On competition day I was feeling really confident about presenting my project because I knew that I would probably share some great knowledge that they probably haven’t seen before”, said Catherine Ewing (far left).

“At the beginning of my group’s project, it was difficult because I was shy and I didn’t really know much about FCCLA. But soon after I began to socialize with the FCCLA members and got to know them better, we then created a great bond with each other and developed brilliant ideas for our project. Our Master Advisor pushed us to the max so that we advanced to state, and now we are looking forward to National, thanks to our FCCLA Advisor”, said Ivonne Cardenas (second from the right).

Now these driven young students are ready to claim first place award at the state competition. With 4 hard working teams going to state, they are going to put all jokes aside and focus on being 1st and going to National.

Submitted by Jamiyah Mitchell | Ms. Frances Fowler-Carter Master Advisor

