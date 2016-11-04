Early returns have shown Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson will be re-elected as the representative of the 30th congressional district of Texas:

Sharing is caring! Facebook

“It is an honor and a privilege to be re-elected to represent the people of the 30th congressional district of Texas. I want to thank every person that came out to the polls today and all the thousands of voters across my district that voted early. I’m so proud of our record turnout in early voting this year. During my time as an elected official, I have always been focused on serving my constituents first and foremost. The people of this district have shown a great deal of faith in me and they have recognized the hard work that I do on behalf of them. I, along with my staff in both the district and in Washington D.C., will continue to put the people of the 30th district of Texas first in this new Congressional session.”

“During the next term my primary focus will be on representing the needs and the interests of my district and my constituents. I currently serve as the Ranking Member on the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. During the next term I plan on fighting to ensure that America doesn’t take a step backward as a leader in technology and innovation. I will continue to fight for investments in scientific research, STEM education, and closing the digital divide. As the most senior Texan on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will keep working to ensure that Texas remains a leader in the transportation industry. Our district is a transportation hub for not just the State of Texas, but the entire country. I will continue to work to bring federal resources to this area that will help to keep our local transportation industry as an innovative model for the rest of the country.”

