Eagles on the Move!

By: Nytasha King, Booker T. Washington (HISD) Student

As the sound of the school bell careens down the halls of Booker T. Washington High School, the hustle and bustle of a new year charges the air with excitement. From the dress code to pep rallies to getting organized, the Golden Eagles blaze ahead with an awesome start. Newcomers to Washington, the largest freshmen class in recent history, clamor to get know their schedules and a new building while returning students anxiously anticipate telling their stirring stories of summer. Much is new, but much remains the same. Undoubtedly, what is constant is the positive vibe we all feel. The faculty welcomes a few new faces, but their mission remains clear and it steadies their resolve to foster leaders and scholars who think critically and embody the character of our namesake by “seeking wisdom.” “Learning is not just about grades,” relates senior, Julisia Henderson. “It’s about growing, maturing and getting ready for the next step in life.”

There is one class at Washington that does just that and has become increasingly popular among both students and teachers: Team Leadership. Growing from one course selection to now being offered by three capable instructors, Vincent Grayson, Perry Freeman and Claude Cummings, this class emphasizes the importance of ‘soft skills’. “These are the “skills” that are not taught in algebra, physics or history but are just as needed for growth and success,” shares Coach Grayson. Students like sophomore, Onuorah Nwokobia, has “learned the importance of initiative, and not following the crowd,” and Jamie Arnold can now “understand the necessity of tolerance” and the appropriate ways it should be demonstrated in a professional setting. Mr. Freeman sees his class as a “practice field” in which students can express themselves in a safe environment and discuss the critical but understated conversations that should be had with all young adults. When students are given this type of platform, they “learn how to interact with people without being afraid of opening up.” says seniors, Trevion Robinson and Lenna Phillips. As a result, Michelle Brown is not the only person poised “to make better decisions about life after Washington.”

Others are forging a path as well.

In preparation for the new school year, much thought has been given to the future careers that students will pursue. The Acres Home and Independence Heights communities have a rich equestrian tradition steeped in a rich history of trail rides and western pride. Our renewed Washington Riding Club, sponsored by agriculture instructor, Brukendra Jackson, will expose our students to the benefits of learning about the environment and caring for animals. The group plans to strengthen its partnership with The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo by participating once again in the calf scramble and engaging in workshops about the care of pigs and other animals in their care at the school barn. They also welcome any helping hands from the community. The club wants to invite alumni or any willing participants, preferably those with a green thumb (smile), to help maintain our neighborhood garden which has the twofold benefit of teaching students the craft of cultivation as well as helping those in need.

If anyone needs anymore to be excited about, take notice of Washington Football! Bursting into the season with a 53-0 win over Sam Houston High School, we know that the mighty, mighty Eagles are on the move! Head football coach, Russell Austin and his team are on the field with a new outlook and a stellar plan that commands school pride.

Way to go Eagles for a fantastic new start and good luck on a promising year!

About the author

aframnews