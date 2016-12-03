Eagle Chat with Former Eagle Kelsey Hillis

Sharing is caring! Facebook

By: Jeffrey Bonilla

BTW Student I had the pleasure of speaking to the next generation of Booker T. Washington educators. One of which is an alumni, Kelsey Hillis, who also had the honor of being crowned Miss Washington 2010-2011. She decided to begin her career by returning to the place where she excelled as a student. She is motivated and ready to influence the young minds of tomorrow. Jeffrey: How would you describe your high school experience at Washington High School? How was it transformational? Ms. Hillis: “It was fun, tbut yet, I had meaningful and interesting life experiences here. At Washington, I enjoyed the fact that student-teacher bonds were strong. Those relationships gave me the confidence to grow and thrive.” Jeffrey: What kept you focused and on the right track? Ms. Hillis: “I was involved in and invested in Washington. I participated in many activities and truly loved Washington.” Jeffrey: Who was the most influential person who directed your educational or professional career? How did they challenge or inspire you? Ms. Hillis: “My former teacher, Ms. Miller, was that person for me. Although she was a young teacher, her level of professionalism really had an impact on me. I saw myself in Ms. Miller and I carried that inspiration with me. She always expected more and that improved my work ethic.” Jeffrey: What drove you to become a teacher? Ms. HIllis: “My love of people, specifically young people led me toward this career path. I have a ‘social side’ that always seeks to interact with others. I believe that developing this type of relationship with students will encourage them to achieve bigger and better things than I have and hopefully also to avoid making some of the same mistakes as I did.” Jeffrey: Why was it important to teach at Washington High? What impact do you wish to have? Ms. Hillis: “I see it as a form of repayment. Because the school invested in me, I wanted to start my teaching career in this place, teaching the students who are sitting in the very desks where I once sat. The impact I wish to have is to set a good example of hard work and professionalism and be the role model that inspired me. I want to give the kids a positive mindset about their future.” Jeffrey: What legacy would you wish to leave behind? Ms. HIllis: “I always see the good in people. I always remain positive to keep hopes up. When students come to me, I want them to remember me for always showing them that thinking positively will help them see that no problem is too big. I would love for my legacy to be one of cheery optimism.” Jeffrey: What advice would you give to students who are struggling or afraid of new challenges in life? Ms. HIllis: “Students who are struggling to find their way in life should know that change is an inevitable process. You will never find your true potential unless you get out there and engage in the activities that you are interested in. Even if you aren’t good at what you thought you wanted to do, you could find that you are even better at something else.” Jeffrey: What else would you want the world to know about Kelsey Hillis? Ms. Hillis: They should know that I have a love for everyone, and that I am continually seeking to improve myself.

