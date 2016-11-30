Duncanville’s Wendy Nyango is 2016 Nurse of the Year

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Wendy Nyango, a licensed vocational nurse at Duncanville Healthcare & Rehabilitation, is the Texas Health Care Association’s 2016 Nurse of the Year for Region 9, which includes the DFW Metroplex.

“Wendy Nyango is compassionate and dedicated to those who depend upon her,” said Kevin Warren, president and CEO of the non-profit Texas Health Care Association. “Families trust Wendy because they know she places the needs of the seniors in her care above her own. We are proud to recognize her example with this award.”

Nyango is one of ten nurses honored statewide by the non-profit group that advocates for improved long term care in Texas. She was recognized with the honor at THCA’s recent annual conference in San Antonio.

She was nominated by LaDelia Cole, administrator Duncanville Healthcare & Rehabilitation, with recommendations from nursing facility residents, family members, peers and supervisors. She was selected by a panel of long term care clinicians from across the state.

Nyango started working at Duncanville Healthcare & Rehabilitation last year, but she quickly earned the respect of her coworkers. Cole remembers Nyango telling her, “if you give me a chance I promise I will not let you down,” Cole said.

“To be honest, we were apprehensive in hiring a new nurse on such a clinically complex unit. Wendy jumped in, pulled her sleeves up, and lived up to her word,” Cole said. “Her compassion, work ethic, and professional performance is one of a kind.”

Founded in 1950, the Texas Health Care Association (THCA) is the largest long term care association in the state and represents a broad spectrum of long-term care providers and professionals offering long term, rehabilitative and specialized health care services. Member facilities, owned by both for-profit and non-profit entities, include nursing facilities, specialized rehabilitation facilities and assisted living facilities.

**(Wendy is holding the rose in this photo)

Submitted By: Jim Suydam

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews