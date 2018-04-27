West’s support for Trump quickly drew criticism from fans and fellow artists. Fellow Chicago rappers like Chance the Rapper and Lupe Fiasco showed support for West while Janelle Monáe shared her disagreement in an interview on Ebro In The Morning. “I believe in free thinking, but I don’t believe in free thinking if it’s rooted in or at the expense of the oppressed,” she said, “If your free thinking is used as fuel by oppressors to continue to oppress black people and minorities, I think it’s bullsh*t and it’s not OK, and I will speak out against it and I will think freely and tell you that I don’t agree with you.”

While some sources say that he has lost millions of followers because of his statements, Twitter says this was all due to a technical “inconsistency.” It seems like fellow artists, friends and family are following suit — it appears that — among others — Drake, Travis Scott, Rihanna, Jaden Smith, Pusha T, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and more have unfollowed West on Twitter, while Kim has stuck to her guns and defended her husband.

What do you think? Is the entire phenomenon legitimate or just a clever marketing initiative to get people talking? Speaking of initiatives, West and his team have filed YEEZY trademark documents on nearly every imaginable type of product.

Source: https://hypebeast.com/2018/4/drake-kendrick-lamar-justin-bieber-more-unfollow-kanye-west