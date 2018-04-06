Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

By: Rebecca S. Jones

Photo Credit: Thomas Carter | African-American Photographers Association (AAPA)

HOUSTON – Ralph Ellison delivered a lecture in 1963 entitled, “What These Children Are Like”. He said, “Let’s not play these kids cheap; let’s find out what they have. What do they have that is a strength? What do they have that you can approach and build a bridge upon? Education is all a matter of building bridges, it seems to me. Environment is bouncing everything off everybody in this country… The question is how can you relate the environment to yourself?”

Certainly the concept he expressed over five decades ago still remains valid today in educators like Dr. Grenita Lathan. From her humble beginnings in Georgia, she has built a legacy of reaching the unreachable and helping to provide a quality education to students that others labeled a lost cause. Her impressive resume transformed educational goals in school districts throughout several states including North Carolina, Illinois, California and most recently, Texas.

On April 1, this distinguished educator became interim superintendent of Texas’ largest school district. The appointment came after the Houston Independent School District Board of Education unanimously voted to name the Chief Academic Officer interim superintendent. Her role establishes her as the first African-American female to fill such a position within HISD. African-American News&Issues received the opportunity to conduct an exclusive interview with the accomplished Superintendent, and here is what that entailed….

Grenita Lathan was born and raised in Jackson, Georgia. When she was 13, her family relocated to Ashville, North Carolina. Her modest upbringing left an everlasting impact on her which she remembers to this day. Her mother, a teenage mom, reared her in a village complete with a nurturing grandmother, supportive educators and encouraging Sunday school teachers and church members. At an early age, she developed a desire to emulate the powerful teachers and leaders that assisted with laying her primary educational groundwork.

Building Scholars,

One Student at a Time

After graduating high school in Ashville, North Carolina, Lathan enrolled at North Carolina A & T State University in Greensboro, NC. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education, after which she became a high school business education teacher at Morehead High School in Eden, N.C. She served as one out of two African-American teachers in a school with nearly 100 White educators, and was often the “go to” instructor for African-American students. As a result, the responsibility fell on her to assume the role of mentor, role model and counselor to the African-American students on campus.

In addition to being the prom sponsor and varsity cheerleading club sponsor, Lathan also became the African-American history club sponsor. She said, “I taught from 1991 to 1997, and you just didn’t see a lot about African-Americans and their contributions, so this was a place where students were able to do that.” She continued, “I felt that the students needed an association or group, where they could talk about the struggles that they encountered in their class and also learn Black history.” Annually, the organization would put on a Black history program and perform as a gospel choir. Lathan expressed that she truly believes the African-American history club made a difference in the children’s lives she was able to lead and motivate. Her involvement in various extra-curricular activities stemmed from her belief that “a teacher should do everything you can to connect with the children, inside and outside of the classroom.” Her personality and kind spirit was not only limited to African-American students. During her tenure, she was known as, “the teacher that stood outside of her classroom and greeted every student, whether they were her student or not.”

Climbing the Educational

Ladder to Success

While exercising her gift as an educator, Lathan matriculated at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. There she obtained her Master’s degree in Business Education. Afterwards, she decided to advance her studies even further and pursued a doctorate degree. However, she found that her limited financial means as a teacher were not adequate enough to pay her tuition alone. Ironically, one of her former professors from A&T had become a professor at Southern Illinois Air Force Base, and recommended her for a graduate assistantship. Accordingly, Lathan took a sabbatical from teaching and attended Southern Illinois University. Determined to get back to work, she completed her coursework within a year and a half and achieved a doctoral degree in Workforce Education and Development.

Lathan returned to North Carolina as an assistant principal. Shortly thereafter, she was recruited to go back to Illinois, where she served as assistant principal in an alternative school for students labeled with behavioral disorders. She was later promoted to principal. She and her staff worked with children (K-12) who needed the most extreme, restricted environment. She shared, “We had an opportunity which was exciting… To take children that nobody wanted in their home school and give them a second chance and a quality education. So I am very proud of what we accomplished as a team there.”

Transforming Education…

One State at a Time

Once again, Dr. Lathan was recruited to go back to North Carolina. She was called to become the principal of a school that was labeled, “improvement required”. As a leader, her main goal and objective was to transform the school and transcend its status at that time. Fortunately, with the help of a dynamic and supportive staff, they were able to accomplish that task. Soon Dr. Lathan’s reputation had begun to speak for her around the nation. This factor was evident, when she was recruited as the Chief School Improvement Officer, over elementary schools in the San Diego Unified School District. After operating in that capacity for a year, she elevated to Interim Deputy Superintendent.

In 2010, Dr. Lathan was appointed as Superintendent of Peoria Public Schools in Peoria, Illinois. She oversaw approximately 14,000 students and 2,700 staff members for five years. After which, she was recruited by the Houston Independent School District in 2015, to transform all of the elementary schools that were labeled, “improvement required”. True to form and with a great team supporting her, Dr. Lathan was able to move 22 schools out of the “improvement required” status. She said, “It was powerful… We had people that were willing to do the work and everybody on the team worked well together.”

After the district reorganized, Dr. Lathan then became the Chief Academic Officer over elementary transformation schools during the 2015-2016. Her most recent accomplishment came when the Houston Independent School District Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint her as Interim Superintendent. In regards to the extensive amount of success that she has saw within her professional career, Dr. Lathan contributes the credit to God, her family and the many influences that she has had in her life over the years. She says, “I have been blessed to have some outstanding opportunities and mentors that have supported and coached me along the way. I really feel the blessings came through receiving a quality education and that’s why I’m so passionate about my work and what I do as a leader. Because, I know it can truly open doors to places that we never would have dreamed of.”

Educators Builds Educators

As Dr. Lathan reminisced about those who helped build her foundation in life she offered the following words. “I’m so thankful to have had mentors in Georgia, mentors in North Carolina and in the places that I have lived; to have people that have taken a best interest in me and wanted to see me be successful. I still stay in contact with those teachers in Georgia, who made a difference in me and my mother’s life. I believe that they are true models of what God should look like in educators, because it really does take a village to raise and educate children. I am thankful to my grandmother, parents and my church family. I have had some wonderful opportunities and I know it was just God. Because it was people put in my path to truly help me. So, that’s one of my charges also, I feel like I have been called to serve and lead. But, part of that job as serving and leading, is to help as many people as I can reach their goals.”

Finally she shared, “We lived in a town where part of the town across the railroad track was called Dark Town, because they had no street lights… To think that I came out of that circumstance and to be able to live in California, Texas and Illinois – I know it was because of an education.”

Advice to the African-American Community

When asked to contribute advice to members of our community, Dr. Lathan rendered the following words. “I was raised to respect my elders… Elders are still so needed in our community, that we need them back in the schools. We need that old school method of love and nourishment and support. So I say for the elders: ‘get involved, be an adopted grandparent for a school, go out and support schools, tell stories and encourage our teachers and our principal’. Overall, I think that we just need our community to come back together where everybody is raising everybody’s child. That’s my message to the community – let’s get back to those days. Where it didn’t matter who you were, or whom you were connected to or with, you raised everybody’s child and you cared for them. So many children are lost because they don’t have anyone that cares for them. It is important that we don’t judge children because of who their parents are, or what their parents were, when they were growing up. Because you know sometimes kids get mistreated because they are connected to such and such.”

Comments

comments