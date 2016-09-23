DON’T BE AN ELECTION GOAT REGISTER NOW, PARTICIPATE & VOTE!!!

Sharing is caring! Facebook

“Democracy is not a spectator sport. If we are serious about improving our

country and ensuring our government reflects our values, we cannot afford to sit out on Election Day.” – President Barack Obama

HOUSTON – With 2016 Election right around the corner time is running out if you want to participate in the upcoming November 8th election.

Texans have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in the Nov 8 election that will elect the nation’s 45th President, and also a wave of new congressmen, sheriffs, district attorneys and more who will take their place in history.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4.

None of the pomp, circumstance or specters of grandeur means anything without the participation of millions of voters who step up to the polls to make a statement about how they want their nation, state and neighborhoods to operate for the next four years.

“One of the most fundamental and sacred rights of any democracy is the right to vote; in order for our government to function effectively and respond to the needs of our people, all citizens can and must play a role in shaping it,” President Obama said in a proclamation statement urging voters not only to register to vote, but also to actively participate in the political process. “Unfortunately, among those who are eligible to vote, too many choose not to — far too many people disenfranchise themselves by not getting involved. When we do not take full advantage of the right to vote, we not only give away our voice; our power; our ability to shape the future of the country we love — we also do a disservice to the generations of Americans before us who risked everything, including their lives, to protect this fundamental aspect of our Republic.”

TEXAS VOTING

“I vote because I believe in America. My family and I see our vote as the best way to make our voice heard in our amazing democracy,” said registered voter Rashaun Holliman

To register to vote in Texas, applicants are required to complete a voter registration form. A form to fill out, print sign and mail is available at VoteTexas.gov. Applications must be turned in or postmarked on or before October 11.

On VoteTexas.gov., voters may also check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct.

The campaign was unveiled last week across the state to improve the state’s voter education efforts.

“If you want to vote, you have to be registered,” Texas’ Secretary of State Carlos Cascos said. “Don’t let the Oct. 11 deadline pass if you need to register. It’s my responsibility to ensure all qualified Texans who want to vote have the necessary information they need to do so.”

One of the greatest challenges in Texas has been the fight to vote despite the uphill battle over voter identification issues. The court challenges and confusing directions behind the court battles has confused some and discouraged others from participating in the process altogether – something President Obama urges voters not to do.

“Our brand of democracy is hard, and it requires our citizens to be able to fully participate in a smooth and effective way,” Obama said. “Through a bipartisan, independent commission dedicated to improving the voting process, we are working to ensure our democracy and our elections function the way they are supposed to – Whether through strengthening mechanisms that allow more people to vote — such as online registration — or going door-to-door to register voters in our communities, we must make registering to vote easier. By protecting and expanding this right, we can ensure this grand experiment in self-government works for more Americans.”

APPROVED ID

According to Carcos, the seven forms of approved photo ID are:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the approved photo ID must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

VOTER OPTIONS WITHOUT ID

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID have additional options at the polls

Casco reminds voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain a form of approved photo ID that they now have additional options when voting in person. These additional options apply to current and upcoming school tax elections and the November General Election.

Currently, Texas voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID have additional options when casting their ballots. As provided by court order, if a voter does not possess and is not reasonably able to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, the voter may vote by (1) signing a declaration at the polls explaining why the voter is reasonably unable to obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID, and (2) providing one of various forms of supporting documentation.

Supporting documentation can be a certified birth certificate (must be an original), a valid voter registration certificate, a copy or original of one of the following: current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck, or other government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, although government documents which include a photo must be original and cannot be copies.

If a voter meets these requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.

THE DISABLED

Voters with a disability may continue to apply with the county registrar for a permanent exemption to showing approved photo ID (which now may be expired no more than four years) at the polls. Also, voters who (1) have a consistent religious objections to being photographed or (2) do not present one of the seven forms of approved photo ID because of certain natural disasters as declared by the President of the United States or the Texas Governor, may continue apply for a temporary exemption to showing approved photo ID at the polls.

“My agency is working to make sure Texans know about these changes and that all qualified voters are ready to cast a ballot,” Cascos said.

HARRIS COUNTY

In Harris County, early voting starts October. Prior to that voters must ensure

Currently, Harris County has more than 2.1 million registered voters.

“Registering to vote is the first critical step toward making your voice heard on Election Day ,” said Robert Brandon, President of the Fair Elections Legal Network. “By bringing nationwide attention to the importance of voter registration, and helps thousands of Americans participate in our elections Whether a person is voting on a local school issue this November, or they are preparing for the presidential election in 2016, registering to vote on National Voter Registration Day ensures they can exercise their rights on Election Day.”

That was one of the reasons President Obama and Secretary Cascos strongly supported the 2016 push to encourage tens of thousands more to stand up and register last week for the National Voter Registration Day that happened Sept. 27.

Voting in Harris County

“I vote because it is a right that has been historically denied to women and communities of color. It gives us power to voice our stance on policies that impact our communities,” said voter Jasmine Lee.

In order to vote in Harris County elections, you must be registered to vote at least 30 days before election day.

To be eligible fore registration, a person must be 18 years of age or older:

1. Be a United States citizen

2. Not have been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be:

totally mentally incapacitated; or

partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote;

3. Not have been finally convicted † of a felony or, if so convicted, must have:

fully discharged the person’s sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole, or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court; or

been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote; and

be a resident of the county in which application for registration is made.

“National Voter Registration Day is an opportunity for civic groups, nonprofit service providers, government agencies, schools and libraries to come together with the shared goal of ensuring that all Americans who are eligible, get registered to vote,” said Brian Miller, executive director of Nonprofit VOTE. “Because our democracy is only as strong as we make it.”

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector and Harris County Voter Registrar Mike Sullivan said citizens can register to vote at any local library, post office or Tax Assessor-Collector’s office branch location. Voter registration applications must be received by my office or postmarked by October 11, 2016 for the applicant to be eligible to vote in the 2016 General Election.

If a registered voter has moved within Harris County or changed their name, they can update their voter registration information by visiting www.hctax.net and clicking on the Name/Address Change button under the Voter Registration tab.

Residents may check their voter registration status at www.hctax.net or they can call (713) 274-8200 or email voters@hctx.net if they have questions.

“This year’s election will be historic as we vote on a new president, vice president, members of Congress and local elected officials,” said Sullivan. “I want every eligible person registered to vote.”

Vote By Mail

You may vote early by-mail if you are registered to vote and meet one of the following criteria:

Away from the county of residence on Election Day and during the early voting period;

Sick or disabled;

65 years of age or older on Election Day;

or Confined in jail, but eligible to vote.

SUBMITTING A REQUEST FOR A BALLOT BY MAIL

According to Harris County Clerkt Stan Stanart, there are two ways to vote by mail.

* Annual Applications for Ballot By Mail (ABBM) – Applicants who are 65 years of age or older or are disabled qualify to apply for Annual Application for Ballot By Mail (ABBM). Choosing the ‘annual’ option ensures these applicants will receive a mail ballot for all elections held during a calendar year. Annual applications may be submitted starting the first day of a calendar year (January 1) and not later than the 11th day before Election Day.

* Regular Applications – Applicants who do not qualify to submit an “Annual” ballot-by-mail application may submit an application for a single election starting the first day of the calendar year (January 1) and not later than the 11th day before Election Day. If the 11th day is a weekend or holiday, the deadline is the first preceding business day.

You can send your application the following ways:

Email: BBM@cco.hctx.net

FAX to (713)-755-4983 or (713)-437-8683

Regular mail to:

Stan Stanart

Harris County Clerk

Attn: Elections Division

P.O. Box 1148

Houston, TX 77251-1148

Common or contract carrier:

Stan Stanart

Harris County Clerk

1001, Preston, 4th Flr, Rm. 440

Houston, TX 77002

“Our government is only as strong as what we put into it, and it is only reflective of the will of our citizenry when we exercise our right to vote,” President Obama said. “Heroic things happen when people get involved. Let us carry forward the tradition of promoting voter registration and civic engagement, recommit to exercising one of the most precious of our democratic rights, and remember that the task of perfecting our Union belongs to us all.”

EARLY VOTING COMING SOON

Voters with questions about the registration process and how to cast a ballot can visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE. Texans can join the #VoteTexas conversation this election by following Vote Texas’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social platforms.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4.

By: Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

