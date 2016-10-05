Domestic Violence Affects us All

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Domestic violence affects millions of individuals across our nation regardless of age, economic status, race, religion or gender. One in ten women and one in twenty-five men have experience rape, physical violence or stalking which takes a huge toll on children, family members, and friends of those abuse.

October has been designated as Domestic Violence Month and conjunction with such AOC Global Marketing, is hosting a conference entitled “Suffering in Silence Affirming Optimism Through Change”. The conference is designed to provide information, resources, inspiration and knowledge to women, men and families who have suffered, live through and who are going through domestic violence.

The speakers for this year event are Denisha R. Hardenman author of Eight Lanes, Jillian (JJ) Simpson of 97.9 The Boxx, Susana Morell, Grief Recovery Specialist, and Jay Barnetter, former NFL player, author and inspirational speaker.

The conference is schedule for Saturday October 15, 2016 from 9 am to 1 pm at the University of Hilton Hotel located at 4800 Calhoun Road. The conference is free and tickets can be gotten through Eventbrite. For additional information regarding the event you contact Anita Enge (713) 489-7262 Ex. 701

