Dashcam released in controversial strip search

A woman who sued over claims her civil rights were violated during a strip search will receive a six-figure settlement from Harris County.

Documents show the county is paying $185,000 to settle its case with Charnesia Corley.

Two Harris County sheriff’s deputies performed a body cavity search of Corley during a search for drugs.

The deputies were indicted, but those charges were eventually dismissed.

Source: http://abc13.com/harris-county-to-pay-$185000-after-controversial-strip-search/2981843/

