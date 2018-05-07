Sharing is caring! Facebook

By Arielle Johnson

We had an opportunity to interview the Administrator of Advanced Preparatory International (API), located in the southern sector of Dallas, Texas. Her name is Dr. Leicha Shaver, and in her own words: “Transforming schools is the work God has called me to do.” Throughout her professional career, she has done just that, by allowing God to guide her into schools which appeared to be on an irreversible path to mediocrity. Mediocrity exists when teachers have low expectations, and students are just trying to make it through the day the best way they can with the least amount of effort. API offers a non-traditional, one-room schoolhouse setting, which has already proven its worth to the community.

Dr. Shaver began her career as an elementary school principal nearly 25 years ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She graduated with her Doctorate in Administration and secured a position as the principal of one of the local public schools. Even with no experience, she had already decided, after putting in applications around town, she would definitely be going in as a principal, not an assistant principal. The only education experience under her belt was a couple of years as an elementary school teacher. Now armed with her Doctorate in Administration she says, “I never thought about not being a Principal, because there was nothing to indicate I wouldn’t get the job. I had my Doctorate in Administration and was ready to put it to use. Growing up as a child in Gary, Indiana, we witnessed a lot of Black people in our community assume very powerful positions. I was there and remember when we elected our first Black mayor.”

She was already prepared to turn down what she thought was an offer as public school assistant principal when she realized she had gotten her foot in the door, positioned in a manner comfortable for her. Something about her convinced her interviewers she was the woman for the job. She definitely did not fit the candidate profile they sought, but she won them over during the grueling process. They had to take into consideration her age – late 20s at the time – her lack of administration experience and her gender. Yet and still, she exceeded their expectations by simply being more than what they could imagine. She mastered the art of putting people in positions where they could thrive. “I basically find out where everyone is good at, and make sure they are working in that area. There have even been times when I have had to tell educators, education was not where they belonged.”

Dr. Shaver remained an elementary school principal from 1993 to 2002. After the Dallas Independent School District showed an interest in her, she and her family moved to Dallas where she worked with high schoolers as principal of the El Centro High School program. This afforded students the opportunity to earn college credits while also earning the points needed to obtain a high school diploma. In 2004, she was the first principal in Dallas’s history to have two high school students graduate with Associate Degrees. This school, like the one she operates today, offered a non-traditional setting that gave them full access to El Centro College. The only limitations they may have had was during peak hours during the week for the regular college students.

In 2014, she headed the Dallas Prime Prep Academy, which was forced to close its doors in January, 2015. This left those students in limbo, and Dr. Shaver had to make a decision about what she was going to do to help. With her quick thinking and resolve to take immediate action, She was able to find a space so these students could complete their high school requirements and qualify for scholarships, by establishing the Advanced Preparatory Institute. Once again, she beat the odds. By March 2015, they were operating their own academy. In May 2015, API received their accreditation. Several of the students obtained full ride scholarships that year due to their basketball skills. Last year, one of her Elite Basketball Program students received a full scholarship to Duke University.

API is Dr. Shaver’s baby. She truly believes lives and communities can be turned around when the students get engaged. And by engagement, we are not talking about students coming in and soaking up the knowledge the instructor has to dole out, but rather, the students, immersing themselves in the assignment at hand, and using a self-paced type of study program which they feel is more rewarding. Dr. Shaver does whatever she can think of to make learning fun.

One of the recent assignment which was given to her students was to find Blacks in recent history and explain how they made an impact on society. One of her students stumbled across the Rodney King incident and decided to write about him. Another assignment involved one of her students pretending to be a news anchor who presented current events regarding today’s economy. With the help of North Texas Media Group, a community and business partner, the student was able to view footage of his delivery and make a decision about what he was going to do the next time to improve his delivery. The student was cognizant of being ill-prepared the first time, which is noted by his constant review of his notes in sharing the news. He vowed to be better prepared in the future, and to give his piece a more professional look.

Presently, Dr. Shaver has a core student body of approximately 21 students. There is roughly a total of 40 students, but many of them only have a few hours to complete, therefore they only need to appear for a very limited number of hours per week.

When you walk into API, one of the first things you will notice, once you pass the reception area, is the presence of nearly 20 different sized crucifixes on the wall. Dr. Shaver says it helps with the setting, and she wants people to know they are walking into a Christian setting as soon as they walk in. Bible training is part of the curriculum and they classify their institution as being a Christian Academy. If you would like to find out more about Advanced Preparatory International, please visit www.apiprivateschool.com.

