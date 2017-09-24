Sharing is caring! Facebook

“Though, they quietly lost the war they put up them statues in our damn face, as a reminder that we still stand…” – Roy Douglas Malonson

HOUSTON – Marcus Garvey, one of the most powerful African-Americans to exist, shared a truth that heavily relates to the cultural history of our nation. He said, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” I thought on these words in regards to the recent issue concerning the removal of several Confederate statues around the country. I have no objection at all in regards to leaving the Confederate monuments that have adorned this nation for decades, in place.

The history of confederacy and all that it stood for should remain in place; because it is a vital ornament of American History. In fact, I believe removing the statues eliminates the truth behind the strength of oppression that was imposed on Black slaves, years ago. However, the only request that I have is that in each place that a Confederate statue is exemplified, there should be an equal balance of Blacks displayed. After all, it was slaves who built this country and laid its very foundation.

Confederacy and slavery are integral elements of American history and people need to know – our children need to know – the world needs to know. An adequate reflection of the deep hatred and jealousy that existed in the mentalities of the confederates needs to be exposed. People need to understand that these great generals, lieutenants and commanders, who are held as idols in modern society; were harsh on imposing slavery measures and completely against equal rights for Blacks. This is why I am stressing that the statues should not be removed, because the true history behind them is one of the most crucial pieces to American history.

In some cases, it appears as if some type of mockery is being made at the expense of African-Americans. There are countless of cities with Black mayors in which these Confederate soldier statues stand tall. Many people are not aware of the true history of the Confederate. Although, they quietly lost the war they put up them statues in our damn face, as a reminder that we still stand… It’s almost as if they are laughing from the grave saying, ‘Yeah, we lost, but we still in your face everywhere you go; and the only power you have is what we gave you.’ These statues are all over the South, many of which have been in place for over a century. Houston is no exception to the rule compelled by the Southern spirit of Confederacy, either. If you don’t believe me, just take a ride near the medical center towards Sam Houston Park. There you will see the bronze statue of Dick Dowling, above an inscription which reads, “The Spirit of the Confederacy.” That monument has highlighted the area since its introductory unveiling on January 19, 1908. It was at that time, that like-minded Houstonians gathered to celebrate the birthdays of General Robert E. Lee and Gen. Stonewall Jackson. Though I have just shared one example, this experience is prevalent in various cities and towns throughout these United States, especially in the Southern region.

History of the Confederacy

By no means am I being impartial when it comes to exposing truths behind the true history of our country. Therefore, I will provide our readers with brief background information as it relates to the Confederacy. First of all, Webster defines the term confederate as, “a person one who works with, especially in something secret or illegal; an accomplice”. Furthermore, it describes confederate as being, “joined by an agreement or treaty”.

So for our understanding, amidst the time of the American Civil War (1861), there were 11 states that seceded from the union. These states became known as the Confederate States of America. In correlation to the actual meaning of confederate; these 11 states agreed to conduct a separate government within the union. None of these states wanted President Abraham Lincoln’s, declaration of the Emancipation Proclamation changing their way of life, by freeing the slaves. History.com revealed that these states promoted the preservation of, “slavery, states’ rights and political liberty for Whites”.

The Confederate States of America originated with seven states including: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas. The other four joined once the war that the Confederates initiated began in Fort Sumter. Those states were: Arkansas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. For four years, these states vigorously warred with the union at an attempt to acquire their succession, with Jefferson Davis serving as president. Thousands of lives were lost as a result of the war and billions of dollars were spent. The main motivation behind the brutal bloodshed of these Southern confederates was the mindset that, “Black lives didn’t matter.”

Since that time, there have been several key players, who have been memorialized, with statues erected and dedicated in honor of their allegiance to the Spirit of the Confederacy. The Southern Poverty Law Center recently reported that there are at least “1,503 Confederate symbols displayed in public spaces”. A few of the statues honoring diehard Confederates include: General Robert E. Lee, President Jefferson Davis, Albert Sidney Johnson, John Reagan, James Stephen Hogg, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, General Nathan Bedford Forrest, Joseph Wheeler, Henry Watkins Allen and J.E.B. Stuart, just to list a few. As previously fore mentioned many of these statues have stood for at least a century, or more. However all of a sudden, citizens appear to be outraged behind these symbols of American history, which represent the dark period of slavery that prevailed within these United States.

An Equal Balance Should Exist…

The scales of history should remain balanced if the true history is going to be told. Hence, there is no need to remove the Confederate statues the playing field should just be leveled. There should be equal Indian-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-American, Chinese-American and triple African-American statues. Emphasis should definitely be placed on the African-American community, because we are the ones who literally built the country. The reflection of the true rainbow color and history of these United States needs to be exemplified, instead of just highlighting the majority race. But, as long as it’s a one-sided version of history depicted, there will always be a problem because they are only telling their story.

In the present-day, we are witnessing an obvious whitewash of the administration of former President Barack Obama. Despite his own transgressions, Donald Trump has been on a war path trying to destroy the footprints of the former POTUS. Yet, this is no new concept being demonstrated within this nation. There are many influential African-Americans who have left remarkable footprints in American history, whose works and efforts have been swept under the rug.

Oftentimes great leaders like, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Booker T. Washington and Frederick Douglas are placed out on the forefront to represent the African-American culture. Perhaps many feel that their messages and contributions are more acceptable than some of our other greats. However, I wanted to share a few names of people that are definitely worthy to stand beside these Confederate statues. The way I see it, everywhere there is a Confederate statue, there should be at least three or four Black monuments right alongside it.

Amongst the top of the list should be Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X. These are two leaders of all times that were strong supporters of Black equality, economic wealth, respect and power. Though their tones and messages did not always resonate in a way that their White counterparts could respect, they still fervently presented their views of empowerment.

Other powerful Blacks such as: Benjamin Banneker, Colin Powell, Charles Drew, A. Phillip Randolph and Medgar Evers and many others deserve a place in American history. Just as the Confederates, there were scores of Black folks who fought in the war that should be honored for their action. As in the case of Robert Smalls, who engineered a successful plot to steal a boat from the Confederates. His act of bravery afforded him the privilege to appear before President Abraham Lincoln. From this experience he was able to convince the President to allow Blacks into the Union Army.

Another was, Aaron Anderson, he received a Medal of Honor for his role in sparing himself and his crewmembers when they were under attack by hundreds of Confederate soldiers. Dr. Alexander Thomas Augusta became the first Black physician and operated in the Union Army. He rose to the rank of Major and became a poster boy for equality for Blacks. Miles James fought as a soldier in the army, in which case he lost his arm to being shot while in battle. Even in the face of the enemy, he remained in the war and continued firing against the enemies. Sergeant James Daniel Gardner received his promotion and a Medal of Honor for shooting and courageously stabbing a Confederate officer. Nonetheless, space will not allow me the opportunity to present ALL of the Black folks who have made major contributions to American society, because the list is endless.

Concluding, space will not allow me the opportunity to present ALL of the Black folks who have made major contributions to American society, because the list is endless. But, if Confederate images that have stood within these United States were coupled with those of others who fought for “Our Cause”, were revealed; the true reflection of American history could be exemplified. Accordingly, there would be no need to remove the Confederate statues, because an equal balance would exist.

