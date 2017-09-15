Sharing is caring! Facebook

Black Heritage Music and Arts Festival adds grammy winning starlet and legend Tamia to the 2017 line up with Eric Benét, Elle Varner, and several other special guest. Tamia, Benet and Varner will deliver Iconic performances live at the “Discovery Green Downtown Houston Park” September 30, 2017 from 4pm-10pm. Come All..

The Annual Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival now in its 3rd year, is a one day cultural event. The event is produced by produced by “The Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture“ ( Non- profit Organization) The festival features speakers, exhibits, musicians, artists, poets and craftspeople locally and nationally. The festival promotes diversity and cultural humanitarian. This one-day experience offers both children and adults with an opportunity to increase their awareness of African and African-American culture and history. This event is kid friendly and ideal for all ages!

This year the honoring continues as we celebrate the spirit of black business owners . A dynamic panel Of Black moguls will give the crowd a rich quick insight of building wealth. Panelist include award winning Christian marketing consultant Velma Trayham, Author of “When God Says Go!” Embrace Yourself for a performance like non other by Grammy winning singer Tamia, Eric Benet, and Elle Varner. This powerful line up brings more than just grooves, on the heels of last year’s headlining performance by Grammy award winning singer Monica. Each year gets better and better! The reviews and attendee praises from previous years have been powerfully amazing. Harris County Public Health has teamed up to sponsor the Health Village once again. Last year attendees had access to dental screens, diabetes, hepatitis, Zica virus and much more.

The Interactive Youth Zone will feature Houston rapper Young Lyric, High School band competition form Waterbury and Austin High School, A step competition from local Houston High Schools , and other fun activities.

For the Festival’s founder, Richard Andrews a proud alumni of Texas Southern University, the awards are stacking up. Over the past several years receiving many Congressional Recognition from Congresswoman Lee for giving back, including 18 wheeler back-packs for kids, feed the children project, and many other recognitions. Also last year, Richard received the Darryl King Paving The Way award from The World Youth Foundation. He’s a very tenacious non-profit leader, and has toppled steep barriers over the past three years to transform his vision into a reality after investing personal funds to launch the event. Today, the Houston visionary is alive and well as this community event will directly address some of Houston’s needs: fostering cultural solidarity; positive ethnic identity for families; and support for educational excellence among HBCU college- bound youth. A portion of the proceeds raised will benefit local TSU students. “My mission in life is to give back, and what better way to give back by supporting local HBCU students who are striving for excellence right here at in Houston!” Richard states With over 15,000 attendees over the past two years and last year’s Black Heritage Festival attendees, witnessed the City of Houston present and proclaim “Black Heritage Day”, signed by Mayor Sylvester Turner. City Council Member Larry Green of District K is a huge supporter and Sponsor of the festival. Also, performing on the kid zone stage will be young Lyric Star of Lifetime TV’s new hit show “The Rap Game”, HBCU alumni bands, step teams and more!

Community Partners to include: Houston Style Magazine, The Principal Partnering Group LLC, Houston TV, KTSU, The Forward Times , The City Of Houston, and Amark to name a few . Continued support from Darryl King and council member Green, with the assistance of these amazing partners, the Festival will continue to impact families.

About Houston Black Heritage Music and Arts Festival:

The existence of the festival supports cultural enrichment and diversity within the Houston Community by ensuring all events are inclusive of all ethnicities. The goal of the festival is to foster awareness and to promote the basic premise that people can change communities through love, unity, and work.

For more information on The Houston Black Heritage Music and arts festival, please contact For more details about sponsorships, entertainment, exhibitor booths, please contact Richard Andrews at info@houstonblackheritagefest.com or call 832-651-8135 for all press inquiries please contact pr@dayedwardsagency.com

www.houstonblackheritagefestival.com

