The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) announced that the deadline has been extended to October 31, 2017 for individuals filing for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in all 39 counties declared in Presidential Disaster Declaration FEMA 4332-DR. This deadline extension will allow affected individuals, who may be eligible but have not yet applied, with additional time to apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

