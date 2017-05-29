Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

In 1988, Lee Roy Young became the first African-American Texas Ranger in the 20th Century.

Lee Roy Young was the first Black in the police force’s history.

Young grew up in South Texas dreaming of joining the legendary law enforcement agency popularized by TV, movies and books dreamed and said the reality has pretty much lived up to the dream.

The history of the Texas Rangers began in 1820 when the Mexican Government gave permission for 300 families to enter the territory of Texas. On August 10, 1823, permission was granted to employ ten men from a group of volunteers to protect the new Texas frontier.

Rangers are charged with four duties: protecting life and property by enforcing state criminal statutes, suppressing riots and insurrections, investigating major crimes and apprehending fugitives.

During his exciting career that lasted almost 30 years, he was involved investigating high-profile murder cases and helping put criminals behind bars.

Background

Young is also very proud of his Black Seminole heritage. His great-grandfather, Ben July, was a Seminole Negro Indian Scout and fought in three Seminole Indian wars. His ancestors lived in the swamps of Florida, and were relocated to Oklahoma in the “Trail of Tears.”

After completing school, Young joined the Navy for four years during the Vietnam War. He was a second class petty officer and worked on a destroyer tender. He then earned an associate of arts degree from Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde.

Young said he attended Sam Houston State University and the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in sociology with an emphasis in criminology.

After college, Young joined the DPS and worked as a state trooper in Austin, Bryan, Eagle Pass and eventually in Del Rio, where he had graduated from high school. He was stationed in San Antonio at the DPS’ Department of Criminal Investigation. He then joined the Rangers in 1988 and received his badge in September 1989.

Some of the cases he was been involved in investigations of kidnapping, murder, narcotics, forgery, missing persons and fugitive cases. He also worked and investigated cases in Collin, Dallas, Kaufman, Rockwall, Grayson and Fannin counties, and in South and Central Texas.

He retired in 2003.

Texas Ranger State Museum, McKinney Courier Gazette and Los Angeles Times contributed to this story.

Photo by Brandi Hart – Mckinney Courier-Gazette

Submitted by: Darwin Campbell

Comments

comments