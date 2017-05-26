Sharing is caring! Facebook

African Americans have played a major role in the growth of Texas for hundreds of years under different flags.

Ships from around the world came to Galveston, a major seaport town, to trade goods and auction slaves. According to a census taken in 1848 several hundred slaves resided in Galveston; many worked on the waterfront and in the cotton industry.

Galveston was an important city for trading goods and relaying information. It was here the slaves of Texas learned of their freedom on June 19, 1865.

Despite the challenges of racism, segregation and threats, it did not stop Black Party Life & Fun in Galveston.

Early Black Recreation in Galveston

Segregation extended even to Galveston’s Seawall and beach. However, despite those challenges and obstacles, African American beachfront businesses once clustered along this section of Seawall Boulevard.

Most of the activities for African Americans on the beach front, in the early years, were confined to a one-block area. Menard Park between 27th and 28th streets, remains a center of African American recreational activities.

However, contained within this one block many great memories were formed. People came from all over the world to stay at Gus Allen’s Villa, eat at the Jambalaya Restaurant or dance at the Manhattan Club. Gus Allen, an astute businessman, owned the Jambalaya and Villa locations.

The Manhattan location was owned by the Screwmen Longshoremen Association. The Manhattan Club property was finally sold to the 7-Eleven Stores.

Today, the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center is located at Menard Park.

Galveston Firsts

Galveston was also the first city in Texas to provide a secondary school and public library for African Americans. Events such as Juneteenth and pioneers such as politician Norris Wright Cuney, world heavyweight champion Jack Johnson and entertainer Barry White all had ties to the Galveston community.

Though once very-popular, these African-American hotspots and businesses today, those great places in that populated that part of the city are gone.

Source: Galveston Historical Foundation

