Mary Ellen Pleasant did not approve when the press initiated a smear campaign against and called her “Mammy.” Her response: “I don’t like to be called mammy by everybody. Put. that. down. I am not mammy to everybody in California.” A pioneer of civil rights from work begun in the 1860s, her achievements went unsurpassed until the 1960s. She was once the most talked-about woman in San Francisco. When other African-Americans were rarely mentioned, she claimed full-page coverage. Her dramatic life was part of the story of slavery, abolition, the gold rush, and the Civil War; she helped shape early San Francisco, and covertly amassed a joint fortune once assessed at $30,000,000.

Pleasant was born a slave near Augusta, Georgia between 1814 and 1817. When she was six, she was sent to Nantucket to live with a Quaker woman named Hussey. According to ships’ records and confirming testimony, she arrived in San Francisco in April, 1852 to escape persecution under the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, for slave rescue work in the East. She passed as white, using her first husband’s name, and took jobs running exclusive men’s eating establishments. She met most of the city founders as she catered lavish meals, and benefited from the tidbits of financial gossip tossed around at the tables. She engaged a young clerk, Thomas Bell, at the Bank of California and they began to make money based on her tips and guidance.

She worked on the Underground Railroad across many states and then helped bring it to California during the Gold Rush Era. She was said to have actively supported John Brown’s cause with money and work. She did not conceal her race from other Blacks, and was adept at finding jobs for those brought in by Underground Railroad activities. Some of those she sponsored became important Black leaders in the city.

After the Civil War, she successfully attacked racial discrimination in San Francisco public transportation after she and two other Black women were ejected from a city streetcar in 1866. After a two-year court battle, the city outlawed segregation in the city’s public conveyances. In 1974, San Francisco designated eucalyptus trees she had planted outside her mansion as a Structure of Merit. The trees and associated plaque are now known as Mary Ellen Pleasant Memorial Park, the smallest park in San Francisco.

