Democrat or Republican? You Decide!

Not too long ago, I wrote about having to fight those who you fought for. This has just become a cycle within the United States all together. The very people that fight the hardest for justice are the very ones who are fought against the most. It just does not make sense to me! But that is just the way things are. As it is throughout the history of these United States, just about every major effort of change that has occurred or happened was led by Black folks. From voting rights, to women’s rights to simply civil rights; if you were to research the history, chances are that you are going to find a Black person spearheading the movement. Even with that, the Black race has been the strongest and one of the most productive races that were ever created; and by the same token, we have also been the most disrespected and mistreated race there is. Though this is merely just my opinion, it’s still not that far off from the truth.

Here we are, right here at the brink of the beginning of another four years of presidency. We have Donald Trump, the businessman and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, the politician. So here is where we are and these are our options. Now, it is not necessary that we vote for a woman just because she is a woman, neither should we vote for a man just because he is a businessman. But the fact remains… We Must Vote!

In terms of selecting the most qualified candidate for the job, I believe that it is vital for us to understand that our choice should be based primarily on the one who is going to at least have some level of concern for the issues that so heavily impact us. We need to ensure that the person we vote into office will have the common decency to address our issues and needs. This is an Important race and I’m not going to tell you who to look at, or who not to look at; I am just hoping to get across the strong message to our community that time is winding down. Now is the time that decisions are going to have to be made, without respect to being Democrat or Republican.

In my opinion, I believe we need to have Black folks in the Democratic party and Black folks in the Republican party. But we need Black folks that will help us, not Black folks that are just trying to help themselves. It seems to me that it should make sense that whether an African-American is Democratic or Republican, that, that individual would want to vote for whoever is up for office that will have some form of concern for the Black race. Honestly, at this stage in my life I could care less about a person being Democrat or Republican, as long as they tend to the needs of our community; I have no problem supporting them wholeheartedly.

All those different party affiliations really don’t mean all that much to me these days. As a matter of fact, there are people who walk around claiming to be a Democrat and don’t even know what the word mean, the same applies to the other parties’. Instead of people tuning in to see and determine the integrity of a candidate for themselves, many people just rely on certain parties because they were raised to, or persuaded to do so. Anyway, while majority of African-Americans claim to be Democrats today, the truth is that we were the total opposite several decades ago.

About a century ago, Black folks belonged to the party of, “Lincoln”, or the “Party of the Emancipation” as it is known to some. However, that affiliation came to an abrupt halt during the early 1900’s. It was during “The Depression”, in the second term of President Theodore Roosevelt. A major decline was seen in Black folks no longer identifying themselves as Republicans. However, the most significant decrease in Blacks disassociation with the Republican Party commenced after the late 1960’s.

It was during the Civil Rights era that many Black people that still remained Republicans got the message that the Republican party was against the Civil Rights Act and Movement all together. This conclusion came from Senator Barry Goldwater who believed that the Civil Rights Act was unconstitutional after President Lyndon B. Johnson had signed it into effect. He encouraged a large part of Whites in the South to abide by the law but to do it at their convenience, basically. Blacks were offended and hurt by the party and majority have been Democrats ever since. I wanted to provide this brief little history about Blacks and the Democratic and Republican party, to help our readers understand that it really has nothing to do with a party. It’s all about how you believe and what you stand for as an individual. So, at the end of the day, regardless of what your political affiliation is, it is imperative that you utilize your voice and vote in this upcoming election. And that’s all I have to write on the issue.

