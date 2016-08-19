“Dear Gabby, Please Forgive Us…”

“I am not my hair; I am not this skin. I am not your expectations, no no. I am not my hair, I am not this skin, I am a soul that lives within…”

-India.Arie (2006)

Dear Gabby,

You are a beautiful young woman. I didn’t want to categorize you as a “beautiful, young” African-American woman, because that would limit you to “our” people only. We first met you in 2012 as an Olympian and cheered you on as a member of the “Fierce Five” where you won gold medals in the all-around and team competitions. Prior to that you were a member of the 2011 gold-winning American team at the World Championships. You are the first African-American woman in Olympic history to become the all-around champion. There can only be one “first” in any historical or non-historical event, ranging from being a “first-born child” to being the “first African-American President of the United States (POTUS)”. It is a tremendous feat no matter how you view it.

Training as a gymnast is a hard. I can only imagine that training as an Olympic gymnast is even more difficult. The time and effort put into it is astronomical and the precision required to become the best in the world is unimaginable, but Gabby Douglas, you’ve done it once and now you’ve done it again. Just last week you were a part of the “Final Five” at these 2016 Olympics where you won gold in the team competition. Honey, you’ve accomplished more in your 20 years on this earth than many people will accomplish in a lifetime. Americans of all races, creeds, and colors are very proud of you. I want you to re-read what I just said. “Americans of ALL races, creeds, AND colors are VERY proud of you”.

My heart hurt for you as you tried to respond to all of the negativity directed at you at both Olympics. NOTHING should overshadow what you have accomplished in your career and I will offer some sound advice to you on how to deal with this later in this letter. But first, I’d like to ask you to please forgive us in the African-American community for being a part of said negativity. I hope you know that deep down inside we would go to war for you, because you belong to us. You represent us. You are us. Yes, we talked about your hair and we have no excuses for doing it. We were wrong. Many African-American children are raised to look their best “out in public”. We’ve been taught to do this for centuries. I guess it was because our forefathers/mothers wanted their children to represent our families outwardly in an eye-pleasing manner much different than those depicted as “naked savages running through the jungles of an un-civilized Africa” by our White oppressors.

African-American women, by the most part, have borne the brunt of much of the criticism, especially when it comes to their hair. Black mothers start caring for the hair of infant daughters as soon as they exit their wombs. The bible speaks of a woman’s hair being her “glory”. Images of women in National Geographic Magazines showed both the “nappiness” and the braided adornments of African women as far back as I can remember. From the time that Madame CJ Walker first introduced her “straightening comb” to “Brazilian extensions”, Black women’s hair is a topic discussed every day, all day. It’s nothing new.

There are times, however, when contrary to popular African-American belief, that how you wear, care, or display your hair shouldn’t be all that important. This statement probably sent shockwaves to narrow-minded people but we’re going to deal with them a little later, too.

Gabby Douglas, you are a beautiful woman. I stated many reasons why in previous paragraphs.

I hope this letter finds its way to you and this editorial touches everyone who reads it.

I like to encourage you to hold your head high. Keep it above the bullshit that you read or hear every day. You are an Olympic champion. That means that you are the best in the world. It doesn’t matter if your hair was “fried, dyed, and laid to the side”, there will be some people who will talk about you no matter what.

If I weren’t a Christian man I’d tell you to respond to those people with a few “F-bombs”, a dozen of “go-to-hells” and a tremendous helping of “kiss-my-gold-medal-winning-ass”, but I don’t want to corrupt you with language such as this especially since I told you to “keep yo head high above the bullshit”.

I’m still a Christian, Gabby, but I cuss a little…

Gabby, please forgive us because we never really meant you any harm, but it’s apparent that we did. Having other races piggy-back on our observations/criticisms was even more apprehensible especially when you had other Olympic champions who didn’t look half as good as you. Hair or no hair…

You’re 20 years old and by the time you turn 100, no one will be talking about your hair, how you stood during the playing of the National Anthem, or your assumed non-support for your teammates. All they will remember is that you are an Olympic champion who God blessed to be Black. That deserves another gold medal…

God bless, goodnight, and keep yo families together.

