By Jarvis Johnson

Houston Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Robert McNair has truly taken his mask off.

He doesn’t mean what he says even when it comes to a supposed heartfelt apology.

CEOs are supposed to lead by example, not be the example of what NOT to do.

It all started on October 18, 2017 when McNair was speaking at a meeting between owners, team executives and Commissioner Roger Goodell. Then, he reportedly said, “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” in response to NFL players taking a knee during the United States national anthem.

McNair received backlash from all angles. This included Houston’s star wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, not being present at practice due to the comments from McNair.

It was also reported by ESPN that other Texans players had to be persuaded not to walk out of practice.

As a result, McNair issued an apology on October 27, 2017 via Twitter:

“I regret that I used the expression. I never meant to offend anyone and was not referring to our players. I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally. I would never characterize our players or our league that way and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

It seemed that McNair managed to weather the storm, but it wasn’t over.

In a recent interview on April 5th with the Wall Street Journal, McNair said he regrets issuing the apology.

“The main thing I regret is apologizing,” McNair said.

He added that it was merely a figure of speech, and he was actually referring to the control of league executives over team owners.

“I really didn’t have anything to apologize for,” he said.

So, which is it Bob? Are you sorry or not? Are you sorry for saying what you said in private and it got out or are you sorry for apologizing about a comment that was taken out of context?

Either way, you are SORRY – a sorry owner, and a sorry man.

We all make mistakes and we all regret some things we have said – wishing we could take them back.

However, the fact that you are unable to stand by your own words – the offensive comments or the forced apology – explains a lot about your character.

We can see now that your initial apology was simply you following a strategy created by your public relations team to mend fences between you, the players of the team you own and the customers that buy the tickets.

You didn’t want to entertain the possibility of suffering any hits to your wallet. Forget everyone’s feelings, that would obviously be the true outrage.

The apology at least appealed to those who were offended, even if the comments were not directed at your players, as you stated in your recent interview.

My friends and I often rib each other jokingly. I remember a time when I was on the phone with one of them and I said, “Get out of here you dumb jackass!” because of something he did that offended his wife. I couldn’t believe he would do something so idiotic.

Just as I said this to him, a staff member of mine walked in the door. He looked stunned, immediately turned around and walked out.

While that comment was not directed at him, I felt strongly that I needed to apologize to make sure he knew I was not talking to him.

Does it make me wrong or feel bad that I apologized for something that I really didn’t do?

No. I made him feel better and there was no reason for me to take back my apology.

In your situation, your arrogance has taken over after weathering the first storm and empowered you to insult those who you targeted originally, AGAIN.

You claim that the comment was target toward league execs, but if that is the case, the analogy doesn’t even fit. Moreover, why was a prison analogy used in the first place?

Your actions have made it clear that you do not respect those in positions under you, including the players.

But are you suggesting that the NFL is like a prison in the sense that players have no freedoms and have to do what the warden (in this case would be the owner) says?

If so, this is terrible way to run a business. You should try leading by example.

I will not call for a boycott of the Texans, that’s just short sighted.

Not everyone goes to Texans games. Hell, I don’t even buy tickets to the games.

But I have used some of the advertisers and sponsors for your games.

So, a few people not buying tickets won’t affect you, but sponsors and advertisers such as: Methodist Hospital, Budweiser, xfinity, Coca Cola, Verizon and HEB can when they realize that I and others stop buying their products or using their services.

I am calling for you to step down Bob. If you refuse, I am asking for these and the rest of your sponsors to pull away from you until you step down.

If these sponsors do not pull back, then I’m calling for a boycott of the sponsor.

Although these companies are useful, losing their services for the greater good – you stepping down – will be a miniscule sacrifice. Lucky for me, plenty of other hospitals, beers, sodas, phone companies and grocery stores exist.

I am confident that they will not make your fight theirs. They will not want to suffer consequences from your stupidity.

Furthermore, this is not just about your idiotic, insensitive comments that insulted the players and everyone else who was standing up for their beliefs. This is about rich owners like you – people who get hundreds of millions of dollars from taxpayers to build a stadium that benefit only them – stepping on the little guy.

I understand to many, a professional football player is far from being “the little guy,” but I’m speaking from your standpoint. You have the power to trade or fire any player. I am sure many fear standing or kneeling for this very matter.

They, too, have families to provide for.

To prove that point yet again, if concession workers wanted to unionize, you and your boys would not listen because you don’t let the little people of the world have any power or platform.

Something must be done about this behavior. Your mindset and leadership, or lack thereof rather, has to change. Enough is enough.

