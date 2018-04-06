Sharing is caring! Facebook

Davis High School senior volleyball player Avionna Washom, front row, center, recently signed a national letter of intent with Cisco College. Pictured with her were, front row, (l-r): Kamren Washom, Ka’lyn Washom and Latrice Washom. Back row, (l-r): Davis High head volleyball coach Starla Jones, Aldine ISD’s Director of Athletic Services Sandra Mader, Davis High School Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator James Showers, Cisco College volleyball coach Susan Moore and Davis High School Assistant Principal Timothy Price.

