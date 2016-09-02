Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown Retiring

Exits Promoting Peace and Unity

DALLAS– After 33 years of dedicated service to law enforcement, Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown is retiring.

Brown’s decision comes just a little over a month after laying to rest five fellow officers killed in the line of duty on July 7, 2016. Brown, who took over as chief in 2010, and will retire on October 22.

“This is a difficult decision,” he said in a written statement. “I pray for your understanding and well wishes. I want to thank my family for their love and support.”

As he exits, Brown promoted peace and unity with prayers and by reminding people not to forget the dark day in Dallas history where five police officers gave their lives trying to keep the peace and protect a group of protesters ironically were protesting police brutality across the country.

“Remember the fallen officers, including the five officers on July 7, 2016, and the brave men and women of the Dallas Police Department for their sacrifices to keep Dallas safe.,” he said. “Their memory will remain with all of us forever. I know the people of Dallas will never forget the ultimate sacrifice they made on the streets of our city that awful night.”

Brown is a thirty-three year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. As Chief of Police, he led a department comprised of over 4,000 employees and oversees an annual operating budget of 426 million dollars.

In his written statement, Brown made it clear that his service as a law enforcement leader and dedication to the job and citizens of Dallas was genuine, sincere and done to the best of his ability.

“Serving the citizens of Dallas in this noble profession has been both and honor and a humbling experience,” he said in his released statement.

Brown said he became a Dallas cop in 1983 because of the crack cocaine epidemic’s impact on his neighborhood in Oak Cliff.

“I wanted to be part of the solution,” he said. “Since that time, I have taken great pride in knowing that we have always been part of the solution and helped to make Dallas the world class city it is today.”

Chief Brown has had an active career that has involved education, leadership roles and training experiences.

He is a highly qualified officer holding both a Bachelor of Science and Master’s (MBA) in Business Administration. Chief Brown is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy, FBI National Executive Institute, Senior Management Institute for Police, the National Counter-Terrorism Seminar in Tel Aviv, Israel and the United States Secret Service Dignitary Protection Seminar in Washington, D.C. He also holds Master Peace Officer and Police Instructor certifications from the State of Texas.

Brown also served the city as an Interim Assistant City Manager for the City of Dallas and directed operations in the areas of Code Compliance, Environmental & Health Services, Equipment & Building Services, Library Services, Park & Recreation, and Cultural Affairs. These departments were comprised of approximately 2700 employees with a combined annual operating budget of 233 million dollars.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings announced and reacted to Brown’s retirement said during a news conference stating that Brown was the longest-serving police chief in Dallas in recent decades.

“We know why Chief Brown held the position as long as he did, and why he held the job as long as he did,” Rawlings said. “He is a man that believes in the simple proposition, do what is right and treat everyone with respect.”

The mayor credited Brown with transforming the department by reducing the number of officer-involved shootings, urging transparency, helping make streets safer and crime reduction and implementing other measures.

“Selfishly, I wish Chief David Brown was staying on until June 2019 when I’ll be leaving,” said Rawlings.

However, Rawlings noted the job is challenging because of the pressure that comes with it and its “highly political” demands.

Brown also thanked Rawlings, other Mayors, City Managers and Dallas City Council members past and present for allowing me to serve.

And to fellow police officers currently keeping Dallas streets safe, he added. “Officers, your extraordinary service will forever be etched in my heart and will serve as a guidepost for me in the next phase of my life. You will always be in my prayers.”

Darwin Campbell, African-American News&Issues

