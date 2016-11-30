Cultural District Planned for Freedmen’s Town Area

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Mayor Steps Up for African American Historic Preservation in Forgotten District; Step One: Replace Disturbed Street Bricks

“ The African-American experience is one of the most important threads in the American tapestry.” ~Bill Frist

Houston-With much of the city’s African American history ignored or taken for granted by past city leaders, Mayor Sylvester Turner has stepped forward to bring the urgency of African American Historic Preservation to new stage – with a plan for a cultural district in the Freedmen’s Town.

“This area holds so much historic significance for Houston’s African American community,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “These brick streets were laid by freed slaves and it made me sick to learn they had been disturbed in this unauthorized manner. We cannot undo what has been done, but we can move forward to repair the damage.”

He is convening a group of stakeholders to work with the City to develop a plan for a cultural district in the Freedmen’s Town area and is putting together a road map for achieving this goal in about six months.

The mayor unveiled his plan after an unfortunate incident of some unauthorized work at the intersection of Genesee and Andrews Street.

About two weeks ago, the area was being prepared for the re-installation of some historic bricks in Freedmen’s Town that had previously been removed by hand so the drainage work could proceed, when an employee operating the machinery that day mistakenly disturbed others bricks that had not been part of the hand removal. The city contractor exceeded the authorized limits of a drainage project and is believed that approximately 200 bricks were removed at the time.

Freedmen’s Town History Primer

A brief history on Freedmen’s Town has been provided by Gladys Marie House of the Freedmen’s Town Association, Inc. and updated by Emily Nghiem with input from Darrell Patterson and Lenwood Johnson.

Immediately west of downtown Houston lies the city’s oldest Black community.

This community is commonly known as Fourth Ward, but its original name is Freedmen’s Town, given by freed slaves who settled it.

Initially located where Allen Parkway Village now stands, Freedmen’s Town was established immediately after the Civil War when many farmers gave or sold their truck farms and property to freed slaves. Freedmen’s Town prospered during the turn of the century. Economic, community, and social development were at a peak until local government became threatened by the Black area’s prosperity. Black businesses, homes, and churches soon became displaced in order to make way for “progress.” Government buildings, such as City Hall, the Albert Thomas Convention Center, and the Music Hall and Coliseum have replaced that portion of Freedmen’s Town whose boundaries extended east to Travis Street; west to Taft Street; north to Allen Parkway, and south to Sutton Street.

Wards were established in Houston in 1841. Although the “ward” system was officially discontinued in 1906, Houstonians continued to identify the city’s various communities by those political subdivisions. By 1920, Freedmen’s Town had grown to represent one-third of Houston’s population.

In the 1920’s , Freedmen’s Town was Houston’s “Harlem.” The area was filled with many restaurants, jazz spots, and night clubs. These establishments were frequently visited by Houston’s white citizens as well. West Dallas was the community’s main commercial strip.

In 1929, a survey conducted by the National Urban League revealed that city services were not being extended to Houston’s Black citizens. In addition, a pattern of segregation was preventing Freedmen’s Town residents from moving to better jobs. In that same year the official report of the City Planning Commission recommended strict segregational zoning of Blacks into the Second, Fourth, and Fifth Wards. While this proposal was not accepted, it was implemented on a de facto basis through deed and housing restrictions. With the coming of integration, many Freedmen’s Town residents began to move toward Texas Southern University, in the Third Ward, and other areas of the city, such as Studewood, South Park, Riverside Terrace, Kashmere Gardens, and Acres Homes.

There was much construction in the late 1930’s against the wishes of Blacks here, which continued to severe this historical neighborhood, divided nearly at midpoint by the addition of the Gulf Freeway. In the early 1940’s, more Black land and business owners were displaced to make way for San Felipe Courts (now APV), the largest public housing project in Houston. To appease possible civil unrest, Blacks were assured by political movers and shakers that they would be allowed to partake in the new housing once construction was complete. However, in order to justify funding during World War II, the project was designated as part of the war effort to serve military families. A brick wall was erected instead to separate the Courts from the remaining Freedmen’s Town. Only whites were allowed to be housed in the Courts.

It was not until 1968 that the first Blacks were permitted to reside there.

Form more information about the history of Freedmen’s Town, visit http://www.isocracytx.net/hp-org/FTAbrief.html.

The Repairs

Next week, additional bricks will be removed to create a straight edge and even transition from the existing bricks to the reinstalled bricks. The bricks will be cleaned, cataloged and stored as required. The contractor will then prepare the base, set the forms and pour the concrete foundation for the brick reinstallation. The final step will be reinstallation of the bricks.

Also, an archeologist will be on site at all times to oversee everything and prepare a final report documenting all work.

Once the bricks have been reinstalled, there will be no construction traffic along Genesee Street for the duration of the drainage work.

According to Black historians, Freedmen’s Town is a nationally registered historical site, and the largest intact freed slave settlement left in the entire nation, its official designation protects only 40 of the 80 blocks or more of the remaining Freedmen’s Town area.

In order to protect the greater Freedmen’s Town community, grassroots efforts are now being made through the Fourth Ward Health Educational Center for Youth, Inc., to promote the Youth Master Plan for Fourth Ward, in partnership with other community organizations, the historical account states.

Two of these include the Resident Council of Allen Parkway Village, which works to educate the public on issues of federal housing and historical preservation laws, and the Freedmen’s Town Association, founded for the purpose of assuring the active and effective participation of current residents in planning the preservation, restoration, and development of the area, especially in the area of business and private home ownership.

“The story of Houston’s African American community begins right here in Freedmen’s Town,” Turner said. “This is where freed slaves came to settle once word of emancipation finally made its way to Texas. It was a neighborhood filled with churches, businesses and homes – a place where residents provided their own services and utilities. There were blacksmiths, doctors, lawyers, teachers and pastors. There was even a vibrant jazz scene and a minor league baseball team. It’s such a wonderful story and we are going to tell it!”

Turner vision is similar to the historic districts in Tyler, Texas; Savannah, Georgia; Wilmington, Delaware and other cities where brick and cobblestone streets are a focal point.

Darwin Campbell, AANI

