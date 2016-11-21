Council Member Dwight Boykins Gives Back to Seniors In The Spirit of Thanksgiving

Sharing is caring! Facebook

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Council Member Dwight Boykins will perform 5 complimentary yard cuts for senior citizens who reside within District D. The residents responded to a robodial sent out by the District D Office and were selected at random. The residents reside in the following neighborhoods: South Union, Sagemont, South Park, 3rd Ward, and Sunnyside on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 from 8AM – 1PM

