CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE THANKSGIVING EXTRAVAGANZA AND TURKEY GIVEAWAY

Houston, TX – This is a time for celebration and thanks. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee believes our veterans and seniors are vital contributors to the success of our country. Join us as we take the time to thank our veterans and senior citizens for their work and service. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will continue this nations great tradition of honoring the spirit of Thanksgiving by identifying those seniors citizens, veterans, and apartment communities who are most in need this holiday season and they will receive a turkey for their Thanksgiving Dinner.

Come out today to one of the locations below and enjoy the Thanksgiving Extravaganza and Turkey Giveaway

Monday, November 21, 2016

TIME: 10:00am – Third Ward Multi‐Service Center ‐

3611 Ennis St, Houston, TX 77004

1:30pm – Peavy Senior Citizens Center

3814 Market St 77020

2:00pm – Castillo Community Center

2101 South St, Houston, TX 77009

