CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE THANKSGIVING EXTRAVAGANZA AND TURKEY GIVEAWAY DAY 2

Houston, TX – This is a time for celebration and thanks. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee believes our veterans and seniors are vital contributors to the success of our country. Join us as we take the time to thank our veterans and senior citizens for their work and service. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will continue this nations great tradition of honoring the spirit of Thanksgiving by identifying those seniors citizens, veterans, and apartment communities who are most in need this holiday season and they will receive a turkey for their Thanksgiving Dinner.

Come out today to one of the locations below and enjoy the Thanksgiving Extravaganza and Turkey Giveaway

WHEN: Tuesday, November 22, 2016

10:00am – West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd 77007

10:30am – Latino Learning Center

3522 Polk St 77003

11:30am – Acres Homes Multi-Service Center

6719 W. Montgomery 77091

2:00pm – Julia C. Hester House

2020 Solo Street 77020

