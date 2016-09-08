CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE STRONGLY SUPPORTS STUDENT VETERANS AFFECTED BY ITT TECH CLOSURE

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Senior Member of the House Homeland Security Committee, released the following statement calling on Congress to immediately advance legislation to aid student veterans enrolled at ITT Technical Institute after the for-profit school abruptly closed today:

“ITT Tech’s closure leaves roughly 12,500 veterans and their dependents without the job prospects they were promised or the benefits they need to continue their education. The sudden shuttering of ITT Tech will hurt thousands of veterans who enrolled in search of a promising career but will receive an uncertain future instead. It is our duty to provide them the relief and support they need. The GI Bill is a pillar of our promise to help veterans successfully transition into civilian life. They have protected us and it is past time for us to return the favor.

“Student veterans using post-9/11 GI Bill benefits are a frequent target of aggressive and sometimes deceptive recruiting by bad actors in the for-profit education industry. Between 2009 and 2015, Corinthian Colleges and ITT Tech combined to collect $1 billion in GI Bill money.

“I am a co-sponsor of the Veterans Education Relief and Restoration Act (H.R. 3991) to address the significant consequences faced by student veterans enrolled at institutions that close abruptly. The bill, which has bipartisan support, was a response to the sudden collapse of Corinthian Colleges and would restore Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits and training time to veterans who are affected by a school’s sudden closure. It also allows the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to continue paying student veterans a monthly housing stipend following a permanent school closure. Its companion bill is included in the Senate’s Veterans First Act (S.2921).”

