Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Statement on Shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport

Sharing is caring! Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a senior member of the House Homeland Security Committee, and former Chair of its Subcommittee on Transportation Security, released the following statement today regarding the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport:

“The mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport sickens and saddens as it adds to the long list of places and victims scarred by the scourge of gun violence. The easy availability of guns, and the mass shootings they make possible, too often results in horrific carnage that terrorizes communities and devastates the families and loved ones of the victims. This must end.

“Based on what is known so far, the shooting today at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport claimed the lives of at least five persons and wounded several others. I join with Americans across the nation in extending condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and pray for a full and speedy recovery for those who were wounded.

“I applaud the courage of the first responders who responded to this incident, their courage and selflessness is a testament to their dedication and professionalism. As we await the full accounting of the tragedy, we are reminded that this nation is experiencing far too many mass shootings. Something must be done.

“After we mourn those who have been taken from us in these heinous acts of terror, we need to start taking real steps to eradicate the culture of gun violence and make shootings like the one occurring today at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport a relic of a distant and dismal past that we have overcome.”

###



Congresswoman Jackson Lee is a Democrat from Texas’s 18th Congressional District. She is a senior member of the House Committees on Judiciary and Homeland Security and is Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations.

Comments

comments

About the author

aframnews